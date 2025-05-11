John Cena Teases The Start Of New Feud With CM Punk, The Last Real Champion's Social Media Post After Backlash Raises Speculations

John Cena, who proclaims himself as the 'Last Real Champion', retained his WWE Undisputed Championship against his arch-rival, 'The Legend Killer', Randy Orton. John, who recently turned himself into a heel after the Elimination Chamber, locked horns with Orton during WWE Backlash.

The recently concluded match between Orton and Cena has received a lot of appreciation from the fans and has lived up to all the expectations. This is John Cena's last year in the WWE and also in the business of pro wrestling. The leader of the Cenation in the past has been extremely vocal about the fact that his body isn't feeling 100 percent to take the challenges that come along with pro wrestling, and hence he has chosen to ride his way into the sunset.

The WWE's decision to turn Cena into a heel has worked wonders, considering the fact that the audience is buying into it and is responding very well to Cena's antics as a bad guy.

John Cena Teases A Feud With CM Punk

In his ongoing 'Farewell Tour', John Cena has been a part of two high-profile matches so far. The 'Last Real Champion' faced Cody Rhodes and defeated him in WrestleMania to win his seventeenth World Title. Cena also defeated Randy Orton in WWE Backlash to retain the title. Cena just has 24 dates/appearances left with the WWE before he bids goodbye to the sports entertainment industry.

After his match against Randy Orton, John Cena shared a quirky post on his official Instagram account. Cena posted an image of the WWE Championship belt with ice cream spilled all over it. Now, this ice cream reference is being related to CM Punk. The 'Best in the World', Punk, in the past has expressed his fondness for ice cream. In the past, Punk had also asked for the return of the WWE ice cream bars, which have now been discontinued.

If CM Punk vs John Cena ends up happening, the fans will be in for another wild ride.

WWE Likely To Announce Grand Plan For Cena's Final Match