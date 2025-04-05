Kevin Owens' Health Update Increases Troubles For Randy Orton, Here's How The Updated Match Card For WrestleMania Looks Like

Updated April 5th 2025, 15:18 IST
The 41st edition of WrestleMania is all set to become the biggest pay-per-view event of all time. The upcoming edition of WrestleMania 41 will witness the biggest superstars collide with each other inside the squared circle. The event will be held on April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas.
The WWE is already on the Road to WrestleMania, and the storylines have started to shape up before the superstars prepare themselves to make an appearance on the grandest stage of them all. However, the WWE received a massive setback with Kevin Owens pulling out of WrestleMania. Owens admitted that he will have to get a neck surgery done, and hence, it wouldn't be possible for him to face 'The Viper' Randy Orton in WrestleMania 41. This is a major shake-up in the WWE, just two weeks before WrestleMania 41.
The match for the Undisputed WWE Championship is the biggest talking point of WrestleMania 41. John Cena, who helped Cody Rhodes win the title, will now go against him for the championship. Cena's heel turn has been the biggest talking point of WrestleMania 2025, and he is being pipped as one of the favorites to secure a victory in Mania.
The John Cena vs Cody Rhodes match isn't the only big match of Mania. WWE's Chief Content Officer (CCO) Triple H has been extremely spot on with how he has booked his matches. Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 will see CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns collide with each other.
