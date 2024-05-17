Advertisement

WWE superstar Liv Morgan has been enjoying a mainstay-like run in the WWE and could soon be kept on the championship page as her ongoing saga with Becky Lynch continues. The former WWE Champion was out of action for a while after Rhea Ripley injured her, but karma struck back as one of her vicious attacks forced Ripley to vacate her title. When Liv Morgan was out of action, she was arrested by law enforcement authorities for the possession of an illegal substance. The video footage of the incident has been officially released, as the body cam video offers details on how and why she was arrested.

Bodycam footage shows former WWE Women's Champion Liv Morgan's arrest in December 2023

It is known that Liv Morgan's arrest on December 2023 was on the grounds of having possession of an illegal substance. As per the footage aired online by the 'Law & Crime Network', The former WWE Women's Champion was pulled over by the cops after she did not stay in her lane of the road, and the officers then detected the strong smell of marijuana coming from the car. When asked if she has had any, Morgan aka Gionna Daddio denied but also agreed that she had some in her car. When the cops found a vape pen, Liv was arrested on the grounds of possession of marijuana and drugs.

The officers asked Liv Morgan to come out of the car and was handcuffed. When the WWE superstar was being arrested, she could be seen talking to someone to come in and post bail, which is when she revealed that there was a vape pen in her car, Morgan had no idea how it came in the car and also made it known that she was being arrested.

The law enforcement officials frisked her car and found skin and hair products, her wrestling boots and her WWE ID, The former WWE Women's Champion was eventually released after she reportedly paid a $543 fine after the Florida State Police couldn't found enough evidence to call her guilty.