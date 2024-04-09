Advertisement

It was the Chennai Super Kings' moment when they were able to defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. The Knights were handed their first defeat of the season by the five-time champs, who were able to return to their form with the bat and the ball. Most importantly, the Chepauk crowd were able to see MS Dhoni bat, and the crowd was vociferously loud. So much so that West Indies batter Andre Russell had to protect his ears by covering it up.

MS Dhoni fandom went WILD at Chepauk, Andre Russell reacted by covering his ears

During the 17th over of the second innings, the legendary MS Dhoni entered the pitch for the Chennai Super Kings. The crowd at Chepauk went absolutely berserk as one of the greatest Indian cricketers entered to play. The people in attendance were so loud that KKR's star all-rounder and power hitter, Andre Russell, had to cover his ears. The visual of Russell covering his ear went instantly viral on social media.

Russell 🤣💛 pic.twitter.com/oqsL1aZ7Ew — 𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑳𝑨 (@Vidyadhar_R)

When the Chennai Super Kings needed just three runs off of 19 balls, Dhoni walked to the crease, and the Chennai crowd erupted in cheers. When he took the pitch against the Kolkata Knight Riders, broadcasters registered a peak noise level of 125 decibels at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

While Russell's reaction could speak to a lot of different perspectives in the minds of the fans, the all-rounder acknowledged MS Dhoni's greatness. While taking it to his Instagram, Russell showered praise on the wicketkeeper-batter and called in as the world's most loved cricketer.

Image: Instagram/@ar12russell (Screengrab)

'I easily think this man is the most loved cricketer in the world,' Russell wrote on his Instagram Stories.

The victory put the reigning champion Super Kings back on track after they had lost their previous two games to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. They defeated Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their opening two games of the season, and they are currently undefeated in all three of their games in Chennai.