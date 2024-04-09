Advertisement

After a spectacular two-night WrestleMania event at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, it's justified that the RAW after Mania will be another spectacular. The red brand saw a massive crowd come forward to witness the beginning of a new era under the reign of Triple H as the CCO. Hunter welcomed the crowd at the opening of the Monday Night show and welcomed the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare embraced the crowd's reception as he soaked in the love. But he had a massive surprise on his face when The Rock appeared on the show.

The Rock warns Cody Rhodes, says the People's Champion is ready to come after The American Nightmare

Paul "Triple H" Levesque opened the show by introducing Cody Rhodes, and a video package summarising his triumph at WrestleMania was shown. As Rhodes started to speak to the gathering at the Wells Fargo Center, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's music suddenly started to play, and he appeared at the entryway. The audience erupted into a cacophonous shout, directed at Dwayne. Surprisingly, the Rock expressed his admiration for Cody Rhodes by stating that he was sure his father Dusty was beaming brightly in heaven when Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE title. But things seemed a little fishy when The Brahma Bull asked The American Nightmare if he could hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his hands. For a brief moment, the men exchanged belts; Rock was still wearing the 'People's Champion' title that Muhammad Ali's widow, Lonnie Ali, had presented to him at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

After swapping titles, the Rock revealed that he would be stepping away from WWE for a while. But whether or not Rhodes remains a champion, he will be coming after him.

'So Cody Rhodes, your story with Roman Reigns is over and you did it. But our story has just begun,' The Rock said to Rhodes.

Cody had a fiery response to The Rock when he said that he might be on the TKO Board and is the boss. But Rhodes is the champion, and he is The Rock's Champion. That is when the People's Champion handed something to Cody, which is unknown.