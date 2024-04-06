×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

Paul Heyman goes retro in WWE HOF speech, dons iconic ECW outfit, acknowledges Lesnar on-screen

Paul Heyman channels his inner ECW promoter as he delivers his WWE Hall of Fame speech as he dons the iconic outfit and goes unhinged on his words.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Paul Heyman
Paul Heyman during the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony | Image: WWE
  2 min read
Ahead of the biggest WWE showcase in 2024, the Hall of Fame class of 2024 were honoured at the Wells Fargo Centre in Philadelphia. This year's members were solely picked by Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, and he did not disappoint with the inductees. WWE is pulling all the strings to make it the best Mania showcase, and they have begun with the Hall of Fame ceremony by giving credit where it is long due. One of the names in the HOF inductees is Paul Heyman, who was a man unleashed while delivering his HOF speech.

Paul Heyman is unhinged as he delivers his HOF speech in ECW style - WATCH

The Bloodline's 'Wiseman' Paul Heyman was the first inductee to deliver his Hall of Fame speech, and he did not disappoint. Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns was the inductor for Heyman, which was a wise thing since he is currently associated with the clan. Heyman came out to his original ECW theme and hugged some of the promotion stalwarts, Rob Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer, and Bubba Rey Dudley. 

Philadelphia is special for Paul Heyman since ECW was born here, and he put up an iconic speech that will be remembered for a lifetime. Not only did Heyman come out to his OG music, but while talking about ECW, he put up the leather jacket and ECW cap, something that he wore back in his days as the promoter.

While Brock Lesnar was omitted from Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame package, he made sure to mention the former WWE and UFC superstar in his speech. While it may raise a lot of eyes, Brock could not be left out of his speech since Paul was an integral part of him as the advocate.

In his speech, Heyman made sure to acknowledge some of the top personalities in WWE, including Triple H, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and more.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 09:47 IST

