Advertisement

After an immaculate two-night WrestleMania spectacle at the Lincoln Financial Field, all eyes will be locked in for the RAW after WrestleMania. All of the fallout from WrestleMania is addressed at the show, which, makes it a must-see television show. While several storylines came to an end in WrestleMania, fresh sagas will brew right from the Raw after the showcase of the immortals. WM XL was a red-hot event that marked the beginning of a new era under the reign of Triple H as the CCO. Ahead of the show, take a look at teh preview of the Monday Night presentation.

Also Read: Roman Reigns didn't lose the Undisputed title after Cody pinned him! Intricate in-ring detail emerge

Advertisement

WWE : Expect RAW After WrestleMania to be BIG! Instances that could happen at the upcoming Red Brand show

Coming to WWE's Monday Night Raw, there's no way that the WWE stars won't discuss what transpired at WrestleMania and let the past go. As rightly said, fans should consider Raw After WrestleMania as WrestleMania Night Three. One of the most intriguing situations that could take place is that a rivalry can go up to an extended level. Take a look at all that things that could take place

Advertisement

Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk rivalry may escalate

As Monday Night RAW superstars, Drew McIntyre could certainly come out to address the situation after he was champion for just five minutes as CM Punk costed him the title. The Punk vs Drew situation has been a heated affair and it flared up at Mania. For someone who costed him the title the same day after winning it, The Scottish Warrior will be on a war path to get it back what's rightfully his. But that could transpire only if he could sign an extension.

Advertisement

CM Punk is a menace for clapping like that after Drew McIntyre lost the World Championship title, and the Scottish WWE superstar will have a response ready for him.

Expect a MONSTROUS return at the Red Brand

RAW after WrestleMania is highly reputed for it's top-tier returns, and there are rumours flying that the 'Monster of All Monsters', Braun Strowan, could finally make his return at the squared circle. The WWE superstar has been cleared to return but has been held back for some reason. This could be the ideal time to pull off a grand return.

NXT Call-ups become a highlight at RAW

Apart from the returns, call-ups are another factor that RAW after Mania is known for. A new era could begin with a fresh set of faces, and now that a lot of the top stars may be away from in-ring action, fresh stars could come forward and make a name for themselves.

Also Read: WWE WrestleMania 2024 FULL Results: The SHOWS of SHOWS ends with GRANDEST ending of ALL time

Advertisement

Induction of a new member to the Bloodline

While this is a long shot, reports have suggested that former MLW World Heavyweight Champion and a real-life Bloodline member Jacob Fatu has signed with the WWE, and he could be making his way into the faction as soon as Monday Night RAW. Even though they are SmackDown oriented, the management will try to spice up RAW with the possible introduction.

Advertisement

PWlnsider reports that Jacob Fatu has officially signed with WWE. pic.twitter.com/MrT8aMdQsS — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 7, 2024

An Intercontinental Championship Title switch: From Sami Zayn to Chad Gable

While Chad Gable could not succeed in dethroning GUNTHER, he fueled up Sami Zayn in defeating the robust opponent. Zayn ended the Ring General's illustrious IC title reign of 666 days, and Gable could ask for a title opportunity as a favour. We can also sniff a heel turn as well. But Gable clinching the title will also make a lot of sense, opening the doors to a multitude of challengers, and will also elevate Chad as a Championship material.

Cody Rhodes may introduce a new Championship title

Having the biggest face of the company open the RAW after WrestleMania will be a smart move, and it would be smarter if the WWE were able to declutter the Undisputed Universal Championship title mess and introduce a fresh WWE title for Friday Nights. There is a good likelihood that the WWE Championship belt will change at Raw following Mania because at the WWE World Rhodes, has also mentioned changing the title belt's appearance.