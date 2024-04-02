Advertisement

Amid all the excitement about WrestleMania 40, a distressing update has come out from the end of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. In what could be defined as a moment that could change the entire scene in WWE, Reigns is contemplating retirement from the 4-sided ring. Moreover, the farewell could come as early at WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns makes a surprising mention about potential retirement

During the A&E documentary that aired on Sunday, The Head of the Table stated that he would hang up his boots once his championship reign comes to an end.

"You guys better cherish these moments 'cause once I lose the WWE Undisputed championship, I'm calling it quits," Reigns said.

While it could be speculated that Reigns was in his work mode when he said that, but could be genuine as he has a history with leukemia.

"For leukemia, if you caught it in an early stage like I did, you're able to take a medication, a very important medication, that I am still on to this day," Reigns said in the doc.

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns' health issues

Paul Heyman recently revealed Reigns considered himself retired early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Roman reigns retired during the pandemic and never had the tribal chief gimmick



WWE would be at its absolute lowest point in the company. pic.twitter.com/rbeYSIG1yP — The Wrestle Plug (@wrestleplug_)

"I was executive director of Monday Night Raw, and Roman was assigned to SmackDown. But every week I heard all the SmackDown writers and producers and personnel saying, 'God, I just wish Roman would come back.' And I would ask, has anybody talked to him? Yeah, he says he's retired. He's not coming back. No way. Thanks a lot. Done. Finished. Goodbye. So the fact that he came back for this run, for what we have accomplished, is nothing short of a miracle because as far as he was concerned, he was out," Heyman told Raj Prashad of Uproxx Sports.

