It's no secret that Roman Reigns has emerged as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in history. What's more impactful is his Tribal Chief persona, which has elevated him to the next level. He is the Mount Rushmore of heel wrestlers and recently capped off a solid championship title reign. But all good things come to an end, and so did his title reign. Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania X, and it may look like the Head of the Table will be off for an extended hiatus from WWE TV. But a new update has all the fans rejoicing.

'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns all set to return ahead of a major Premoim Live Event? BIG update leaked!

It's obvious that after losing the Undisputed Universal heavyweight title at WrestleMania XL, Roman Reigns will be away from in-ring action for a while. The Rock has already revealed that he will be away from the promotion for a while, and Roman will also miss out on action. But a new update has surfaced which may indicate that the Head of the Table will make his return before WWE's flagship event after the showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania.

As per multiple reports surfacing over the internet, Roman Reigns has been advertised for SmackDown before Summerslam. Touted as the Biggest party of the Summer, the show can easily attract a large number of people.

As of press time, the next episode of TV that Roman Reigns is advertised for is the #SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024. pic.twitter.com/lPFDpqHTH5 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 9, 2024

SummerSlam has been a Stadium show lately, and the last two editions have been a grand success. With this year's event heading to Cleveland, Ohio, Triple H will aim to make the premium live event a grand success. A return will attract huge numbers, and if it is Roman Reigns, he will surely receive a huge pop at the venue.

If Reigns returns to SummerSlam, it will be a four-month-long hiatus. Interestingly, the seeds for a possible Cody vs The Rock match have been during the RAW after WrestleMania, it will be insane to witness Roman back in the mix.