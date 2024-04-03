Advertisement

Ever since Vince McMahon has been accused of sexual misconduct, WWE and WWE superstars have remained tight-lipped over their former boss. However, making an exception is Ronda Rousey, who blatantly addressed the situation and also made a revelation of her own. The former UFC and WWE champion left WWE in 2023.

Ronda Rousey recalls an ugly episode from her time in WWE

When asked about Vince McMahon and the company culture of WWE, Ronda expressed the unjust she felt when she was there. She brought out an ugly episode when one of her fellow WWE wrestlers went beyond his boundaries. However, she made it clear it was not Mr. McMahon.

"Not Vince personally, towards me, but the company culture, definitely. One time I was waiting to go talk to Triple H in the writer's room. I was standing there with Bruce Prichard and another one of the writers. This guy grabs the string of my sweatpants and no one reacts as if this is abnormal. He grabs it and starts going down the hall and I'm like, 'What the fuck was that? Why are you grabbing the string of my sweatpants? If my husband was standing here next to me, would you feel comfortable walking up to me and grabbing the string of my sweatpants?' Nobody around me acted as if it was abnormal. All the guys around me were just like it's part of the day. I'm like, if this guy is coming up to me and doing this kind of stuff to me where there are other people around, what's happening to these other girls when it's not in a hallway? That really put me on edge to where not only is this behaviour prevalent, but it's so prevalent that people don't even realize it's a problem anymore," Rousey told NewsNation.

Rousey later revealed the name

Asked who it was, Rousey replied, "I know exactly what he looks like and I'm blanking on his name. Is this part of my concussion test?"

A moment later she said, "Drew Gulak. Drew Gulak, that's who it was. I confronted him later and I was like, 'If I ever hear about you putting your hands on any other woman like this or doing anything like this to me ever again, we're going to have a problem.' He was like, 'No, no, no. I'm glad you said something to me.' He really backpedaled, but it put a sour taste in my mouth about the culture there and what's considered acceptable on how to touch and treat the women in the hallways, and anywhere."