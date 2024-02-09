English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

The Rock reacts as CM Punk takes a substantial shot at him during WrestleMania 40 press event-WATCH

During the WrestleMania 40 press event, CM Punk takes a significant jab at The Rock, prompting a reaction from the wrestling icon.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
CM PUNK and THE ROCK
CM PUNK and THE ROCK | Image:X/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

 WWE has officially announced the headline match for WrestleMania 40: Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After winning the Royal Rumble, Rhodes initially indicated he would face Reigns, but he later revoked this decision and handed the opportunity to The Rock. During a subsequent WWE news conference, Reigns and The Rock agreed to a showdown at WrestleMania 40. However, Rhodes intervened, asserting his right to the title rematch with Reigns. This twist follows a series of unpredictable WWE events, building up substantial anticipation for the upcoming championship clash at WrestleMania.

CM Punk strikes at The Rock during the WrestleMania 40 press conference

At this week's WrestleMania 40 press conference in Las Vegas, CM Punk made a big impression by not holding back when taking a sharp dig at The Rock. During the event, The Great One made a brazen declaration that a match between him and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 would be the culmination of WWE main events. But when Cody Rhodes appeared and declared he wanted to take on The Tribal Chief on the biggest platform of them all, the atmosphere got even more intense. When The Rock unexpectedly approached Rhodes in person and a heated discussion ensued, tensions finally reached a breaking point.

As one of the event's hosts, CM Punk didn't hold back when asked to comment on the brawl. He said that Rhodes ought to have answered by taking a punch to The Rock's mouth, highlighting the fact that this audacious action would have been his own choice. CM Punk said: 

Advertisement

"Man, it's like Valentine's Day. I choose you, I choose you. Listen, Cody is way too diplomatic. Somebody slaps you, you gotta bust them right back in the mouth. That is what I would have done. I want to see Cody punch Rock right in the face. Who wants to see Cody punch Rock in the face? [Crowd cheers] I feel like it needs to happen. Like I said, Rock did not throw me over the top rope in the Royal Rumble. Cody won the Royal Rumble. It is his shot to call. That is where I stand," 

As CM Punk's bold remarks caused The Rock to lock eyes with the Second City Saint and firmly wave his finger in displeasure, the tension in the room increased. In the middle of this heated exchange, Triple H, a WWE official, stepped in and made a crucial announcement: Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will square off in WrestleMania 40's main event.

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

42 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

an hour ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

21 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

21 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

21 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney leverages AI for streaming ad technology

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  2. White Paper And Much More: What Transpired at PM's Lunch Meet With MPs

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Techie Shares Recession Fears on Social Media, Loses Job Soon After

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Car recalls continue globally; Honda, GM, and Vinfast call backs

    Automobile22 minutes ago

  5. Red Bull complete eye-catching rebrand, introduce the VCARB 01

    Galleries23 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement