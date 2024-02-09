Advertisement

WWE has officially announced the headline match for WrestleMania 40: Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After winning the Royal Rumble, Rhodes initially indicated he would face Reigns, but he later revoked this decision and handed the opportunity to The Rock. During a subsequent WWE news conference, Reigns and The Rock agreed to a showdown at WrestleMania 40. However, Rhodes intervened, asserting his right to the title rematch with Reigns. This twist follows a series of unpredictable WWE events, building up substantial anticipation for the upcoming championship clash at WrestleMania.

CM Punk strikes at The Rock during the WrestleMania 40 press conference

At this week's WrestleMania 40 press conference in Las Vegas, CM Punk made a big impression by not holding back when taking a sharp dig at The Rock. During the event, The Great One made a brazen declaration that a match between him and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 would be the culmination of WWE main events. But when Cody Rhodes appeared and declared he wanted to take on The Tribal Chief on the biggest platform of them all, the atmosphere got even more intense. When The Rock unexpectedly approached Rhodes in person and a heated discussion ensued, tensions finally reached a breaking point.

As one of the event's hosts, CM Punk didn't hold back when asked to comment on the brawl. He said that Rhodes ought to have answered by taking a punch to The Rock's mouth, highlighting the fact that this audacious action would have been his own choice. CM Punk said:

"Man, it's like Valentine's Day. I choose you, I choose you. Listen, Cody is way too diplomatic. Somebody slaps you, you gotta bust them right back in the mouth. That is what I would have done. I want to see Cody punch Rock right in the face. Who wants to see Cody punch Rock in the face? [Crowd cheers] I feel like it needs to happen. Like I said, Rock did not throw me over the top rope in the Royal Rumble. Cody won the Royal Rumble. It is his shot to call. That is where I stand,"

The Rock in the background looking at CM Punk like “I know this mf ain’t talking about me” LMAOOOOO 😂😂pic.twitter.com/VRRYZW5MaE — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 9, 2024

As CM Punk's bold remarks caused The Rock to lock eyes with the Second City Saint and firmly wave his finger in displeasure, the tension in the room increased. In the middle of this heated exchange, Triple H, a WWE official, stepped in and made a crucial announcement: Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will square off in WrestleMania 40's main event.