Updated April 14th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

UFC 300 Results: Holloway STUNS Gaethje to win BMF title, Pereira gets a first-round TKO to retain!

One of the craziest nights in MMA history just capped off as UFC hosted the UFC 300 pay-per-view in Las Vegas. Take a look at the Recap of all the action here!

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
UFC 300
Alex Pereira vs Max Holloway | Image:X/@UFC
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Excellent bouts have kept fans riveted to their seats throughout the UFC 300. Something crazy had to happen at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, given the scale of the occasion. With a number of well-known celebrities there, everyone's attention was focused on Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill's Main Event. The match between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway was another hot topic of conversation among the attendees, who were curious to see if Gaethje would win again or if a new champion would be crowned.

UFC 300: Results

Early Prelims

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Cody Garbrandt via submission (rear-naked choke)

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller:  Bobby Green def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-25, 29-26)

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez: Jessica Andrade def. Marina Rodriguez via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Renato Moicano vs. Jalin Turner: Renato Moicano def. Jalin Turner via TKO (punches)

Preliminary Card

Diego Lopes vs. Sodiq Yusuff: Diego Lopes def. Sodiq Yusuff via TKO (punches)

Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm: Kayla Harrison def. Holly Holm via submission (rear-naked choke)

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling: Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic: Jiri Prochazka def. Aleksandar Rakic via TKO (punches)

Main Card

Cody Brundage vs. Bo Nickal: Bo Nickal def. Cody Brundage via submission (rear-naked choke)

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan: Arman Tsarukyan def. Charles Oliveira via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway: Max Holloway def. Justin Gaethje by knockout (punch) as new BMF title winner is crowned

[Co-Main] Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan: Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan via unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45) to defend strawweight title

[Main Event] Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill: Alex Pereira def. Jamahal Hill via knockout (punches) to defend light heavyweight title

UFC 300: Highlights of the Night

  • UFC 300 pay-per-view undoubtedly turned out to be the biggest night in the MMA Promotion's history.
  • The UFC honoured Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen's historic inaugural match by inducting them into the promotion's Hall of Fame.
  • UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman, who survived while saving his parents from a burning house, made his appearance at UFC 300.  
  • Jiri Prochazka was unleashed as he went full samurai against Aleksandar Rakic and took the win via TKO.
  • Even though Bo Nickal took the W and took his undefeated to 6-0, he booed and gave a 'thumbs down' to himself after the match. In the post-match interaction, Bo revealed that he was not impressed with his performance.
  • Max Holloway pulled off one of the craziest ends in UFC history as he knocked out Justin Gaethje in the last second of Round 5 to emerge as the winner.
  • The main event was a cakewalk for Alex Pereira as he knocked out Jamahal Hill via TKO in the first round of the match.
Published April 14th, 2024 at 11:39 IST

