Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 5th, 2024 at 22:03 IST

WATCH | AJ Styles and LA Knight engage in a bloody battle at WWE WrestleMania 40 media day

AJ Styles and LA Knight engage in an intense battle ahead of the start of the WrestleMania 40. Both superstars will take on each other at Night 2 of Mania XL.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
AJ Styles vs LA Knight
AJ Styles vs LA Knight | Image:@WWEGP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
AJ Styles and LA Knight, who would be locking horns inside the squared circle on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, had an intense moment during the press event of the show of the shows. Both wrestlers have showcased intense animosity towards each other on the recent episodes of SmackDown. Before concluding their rivalry at the grandest stage the two give a final build-up to their encounter.

AJ Styles and LA Knight engage in a bloody battle ahead of WrestleMania 40

Styles and Knight were supposed to come face to face for the picture at the media day but the matters escalated to action pretty quickly. Knight, who came with the intention of getting his hands on the Phenomenal One, went straight with an elbow grab. Styles retaliated and it was impossible to separate the two. Both weren't ready to lose of their grip, hence some ground moves and clashing with the furniture ensued. However, after a certain period, an individual seemingly from the security squad meddled and distanced the two superstars. During the scuffle, Styles took a hit somewhere and the bump left him with a bloody nose. Here's what transpired at the WrestleMania media day.

Violence at Media day? Not the first time

This is the second violence that has taken place during a media event. Earlier, it was the night of the WrestleMania kick-off press conference where The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes and dropped him on the floor. The WWE Universe could expect more such instances, certainly when Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes will be up in front of one another.

As for Styles and Knight, it is one of many anticipated matches. Both professionals are extremely talented in the ring and will look to go the distance at WrestleMania XL. The AJ Styles vs LA Knight match has the intrigue of the fans and has all the components to steal the show. What do you think, who will win between Styles and Knight?

Published April 5th, 2024 at 21:45 IST

