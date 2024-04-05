Advertisement

AJ Styles and LA Knight, who would be locking horns inside the squared circle on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40, had an intense moment during the press event of the show of the shows. Both wrestlers have showcased intense animosity towards each other on the recent episodes of SmackDown. Before concluding their rivalry at the grandest stage the two give a final build-up to their encounter.

AJ Styles and LA Knight engage in a bloody battle ahead of WrestleMania 40

Styles and Knight were supposed to come face to face for the picture at the media day but the matters escalated to action pretty quickly. Knight, who came with the intention of getting his hands on the Phenomenal One, went straight with an elbow grab. Styles retaliated and it was impossible to separate the two. Both weren't ready to lose of their grip, hence some ground moves and clashing with the furniture ensued. However, after a certain period, an individual seemingly from the security squad meddled and distanced the two superstars. During the scuffle, Styles took a hit somewhere and the bump left him with a bloody nose. Here's what transpired at the WrestleMania media day.

LA Knight & AJ Styles just DESTROYED Media Morning!!! 😱😱😱 Shit just got real!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/X85iyDYdQV — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) April 5, 2024

Violence at Media day? Not the first time

This is the second violence that has taken place during a media event. Earlier, it was the night of the WrestleMania kick-off press conference where The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes and dropped him on the floor. The WWE Universe could expect more such instances, certainly when Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes will be up in front of one another.

As for Styles and Knight, it is one of many anticipated matches. Both professionals are extremely talented in the ring and will look to go the distance at WrestleMania XL. The AJ Styles vs LA Knight match has the intrigue of the fans and has all the components to steal the show. What do you think, who will win between Styles and Knight?