Updated March 28th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

What happened when CM Punk referenced Vince McMahon on WWE Raw? 'Hush' Backstage reaction revealed

On this week's Monday Night Raw, CM Punk indirectly made a reference to Vince McMahon. McMahon's name has become a hoodoo in the last couple of months,

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
CM Punk and Vince McMahon
CM Punk and Vince McMahon | Image:wwe.com
  • 2 min read
Following the shocking turn of events that unfolded around former TKO executive chairman, Vince McMahon, WWE hasn't given air to a single word on McMahon. However, one of the most verbose figures on the mic, CM Punk, has indirectly mentioned the name of the controversial figure, on Monday after Raw went off air. The shout-out to Vince came during the segment between CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins.

CM Punk indirectly makes a Vince McMahon reference

During the war of words between the trio, Punk lambasted McIntyre by questioning him, who anointed him as the "chosen one" back in the day. This segment induced excitement in the Chicago crowd. According to an update from PW Insider, the entire segment was pretty much improvised, and the major idea was to promote Punk as the guest commentator for the Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre WrestleMania XL match-up.

The reference to McMahon was met with a hush backstage, but once the moment had passed no reaction or fallout emanated from the episode. While it was not a direct reference to Vince, alarms might have rung in the ears of CM Punk fans, who saw what happened to their messiah at AEW.

It should be noted that a former WWE employee alleged Vince McMahon of sexual assault. Following the emergence of the news, Vince McMahon resigned from the TKO's executive chairman post. Since then WWE has remained quiet about McMahon.

WWE WrestleMania XL almost here

The grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania XL, is taking place at the at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Continuing the norm, it will be a two-night event. The 6th and 7th April are the dates scheduled for the glorious event. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will team up for the night 1 main event. They will take on The Rock and Roman Reigns. And on Night 2, the focus will be once again on Rhodes. The world will tune in to witness whether The American Nightmare will be able to finish his story, beat Roman Reigns and become the new WWE Universal Champion.
 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

