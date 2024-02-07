Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 23:03 IST

'Who cares what's happening': Main event superstar expresses delight over CM Punk's WWE return

A main event superstar is apparently pleased to witness the return of CM Punk in WWE. Says people love CM Punk and would like to see him back in action.

Prateek Arya
CM Punk
CM Punk | Image:WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Following his surprise return at the WWE Survivor Series 2023, CM Punk is expected to make it back to the mainstream again. So far, in the second stint with the WWE Punk has donned his wrestling gear only once, and the rest of the time he has been out cutting promos. The impressions of his return have been mixed, with some wanting to succeed once again, whereas others carrying the opposite opinion. One of the main event superstars has recently talked about the subject and made it known that he features in the former category.

3 things you need to know

  • CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023
  • In a period span of almost two months, Punk has had a war of words with Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Cody Rhodes
  • Punk fought Dominik in his return match

Also Read | WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins reveals what future beholds

Jey Uso delighted over CM Punk's return

Popular WWE superstar Jey Uso recently discussed CM Punk's return and why he is a benefit to the brand.

Last year, The Best in the World returned to WWE at Survivor Series. This sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, as no one expected the two parties to be able to overcome their issues. Since his return, Punk has been going strong and has proclaimed himself for the Royal Rumble match.

In an interview with TNT Sports, Jey Uso stated that everything is possible in WWE. Uso said that Punk was a fan favourite, and the organization believes in doing what is best for its followers and the industry as a whole. Jey said he was delighted to see the veteran back in the locker room.

"You can never say no in wrestling, right? Especially, WWE, you never know what you're gonna get. But I felt like man Uce, did we just listen to the people? Like who cares what's happening? Like people love CM Punk man. That's what it comes down to. Let's run it, bring it. Hell yeah, let's do it," said Jey Uso. 

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 23:03 IST

