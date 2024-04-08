×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

WrestleMania 40 delivered a moment no one expected, it wasn't related to Cody, Reigns or The Rock

WrestleMania 40 saw history being made, however, aside from the Cody Rhodes' special moment the show produced an epic meeting between two stalwarts.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
WWE
WrestleMania XL | Image: WWE
WrestleMania 40 turned out to be a blockbuster on every account. There were championship matches, superstar returns, and a finish of a story. While Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock stole the show, one of the biggest moments took place after the event went off air. Footage from the aftermath is making rounds on the internet leaving a sense of satisfaction among the fans.

Also Read | WWE once again did John Cena dirty; 16-time champion disrespected at WM

John Cena and Randy Orton share wholesome moment after WrestleMania 40 went off air

After ending the 1316-day reign of Roman Reigns, it was Cody Rhodes' dais, and some of the biggest names of the company came together to hail the new WWE Universal Champion. Rhodes' win came after John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker indirectly joined forces against The Bloodline. Eventually, Rhodes got hold of Reigns and pinned him after a series of three Cross Rhodes. 

Celebrations prevailed after the American Nightmare's victory, and it seemed like the Avengers had finally defeated Thanos. However, as the grandeur ended, a special moment was captured between two of the GOATS in WWE.

John Cena and Randy Orton shared a wholesome moment after WrestleMania 40 went off the air. Their interaction was captured on camera taking the fans into flashbacks. Cena and Orton's in-ring rivalry would go down as one of the greatest in WWE history. The two have had 30 world championship runs between each other. Their meeting also comes as a reminder that the beloved WWE Superstars might be bitter rivals in the ring but off-screen they are cool with each other. 

Also Read | GREATEST 5 minutes in history of WWE had Undertaker, Rock & John Cena

Randy Orton wants to have a WrestleMania match with John Cena

During an A&E biography, 14-time World Champion, Randy Orton said that he wants to have one last feud with John Cena. He wants to face Cena at the Grandest Stage of them All. Despite having an extraordinary rivalry the two never squared off at the WrestleMania event, and thus Orton wants to tick that unfilled space.

"I'd love to wrestle John Cena at a WrestleMania singles match because we never got to do that," he said.

 

 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 20:11 IST

