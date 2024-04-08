×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 06:51 IST

WrestleMania 40: Fans react as Damian Priest, CM Punk ROB Drew McIntyre of World Heavyweight Title

Fans react to Damian Priest's decision to cash in his Money In The Bank and beat Drew McIntyre for World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Fans react to Damian Priest victory
Fans react to Damian Priest victory | Image:WWE/screengrab
The night two at WreslteMania 40 kickstarted in an explosive fashion as Drew McIntyre dethroned Seth Rollins to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion in front of an injured CM Punk. That sweet victory was shortlived as Drew McIntyre went to gloat in front of the man he injured, the Second City Saint stunned the Scottish champion as he smashed him on the announcer’s table and gave Drew McIntyre a proper beatdown.

As soon as Punk knocked Drew out, Damian Priest entered the arena and decided to cash in his Money Bank. Damian Priest went quickly towards Drew McIntyre and sent him inside the ring. McIntyre was helpless as the money in the bank challenger made very quick work, cover and win.

Also Read | WrestleMania 40 live updates: Logan Paul seals the win at Mania

It will go down as one of the smartest Money In The Bank cash ins at WrestleMania and CM Punk couldn’t control his hysterical laughter at Drew McIntyre’s dyre loss. Additionally, Damian Priest becomes the first Puerto Rican wrestler to win the World Heavyweight Title since Pedro Morales won it 50 years ago

As Damian Priest became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion courtesy of some elite trickery from CM Punk, the WWE fanbase went into meltdown. Here are the best reactions from Social Media on Damian Priest the new Champion.

Also Read | Drew McIntyre ROBBED! Loses World Title to Damian Priest

One of the fan on X (formerly twitter) called Damian Priest's victory at WrestleMania 40 as one of the biggest upsets in history of WWE. 

Another fan was fired up that in just the opening hour of night two at WrestleMania they got intense drama. 

Another fan posted a hilarious meme to take a dig at Damian Priest's championship. 

Fans also shared their sympathy and admiration for Seth Rollins as he made a teary eyed exit from WrestleMania and heads towards a break from WWE. 

Fans also had their say on CM Punk's suprising takedown of Drew McIntyre.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 06:44 IST

