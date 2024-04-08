Advertisement

The night two at WreslteMania 40 kickstarted in an explosive fashion as Drew McIntyre dethroned Seth Rollins to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion in front of an injured CM Punk. That sweet victory was shortlived as Drew McIntyre went to gloat in front of the man he injured, the Second City Saint stunned the Scottish champion as he smashed him on the announcer’s table and gave Drew McIntyre a proper beatdown.

As soon as Punk knocked Drew out, Damian Priest entered the arena and decided to cash in his Money Bank. Damian Priest went quickly towards Drew McIntyre and sent him inside the ring. McIntyre was helpless as the money in the bank challenger made very quick work, cover and win.

Advertisement

Also Read | WrestleMania 40 live updates: Logan Paul seals the win at Mania

It will go down as one of the smartest Money In The Bank cash ins at WrestleMania and CM Punk couldn’t control his hysterical laughter at Drew McIntyre’s dyre loss. Additionally, Damian Priest becomes the first Puerto Rican wrestler to win the World Heavyweight Title since Pedro Morales won it 50 years ago

Advertisement

As Damian Priest became the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion courtesy of some elite trickery from CM Punk, the WWE fanbase went into meltdown. Here are the best reactions from Social Media on Damian Priest the new Champion.

Also Read | Drew McIntyre ROBBED! Loses World Title to Damian Priest

Advertisement

One of the fan on X (formerly twitter) called Damian Priest's victory at WrestleMania 40 as one of the biggest upsets in history of WWE.

THIS SHIT HURTS 😭



DAMIAN PRIEST JUST PULLED THE BIGGEST UPSET IN WRESTLEMANIA HISTORY. 💔#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Es7U7iqYMJ — EliteRockerz 𝕏 (@EliteClubS0B)

Another fan was fired up that in just the opening hour of night two at WrestleMania they got intense drama.

Stephanie McMahon

Drew/Rollins banger

McIntyre gets his moment infront of fans

CM Punk gets physical

Damian Priest cashes in!



What a freaking start to #WrestleMania Sunday! pic.twitter.com/8GWERRUuoA — RG (@randomgrubber)

Another fan posted a hilarious meme to take a dig at Damian Priest's championship.

Damian Priest vs Bad Bunny for the World Heavyweight Championship. pic.twitter.com/6uq6qDgQD1 — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble)

drew mcintyre: i finally got my wrestlemania moment in front of a crowd!!!



cm punk and damian priest: pic.twitter.com/vGv2iu0bk9 — sam🫂 (@spinningplat3s)

Fans also shared their sympathy and admiration for Seth Rollins as he made a teary eyed exit from WrestleMania and heads towards a break from WWE.

Advertisement

Those tears are really hard and really hurting me..and it's a huge sad moment



Thank you @WWERollins for everything

You're A LEGEND, A GOAT



I LOVE YOU man, I really do

And I'm really so proud of you



Thank you Rollins ❤️#SethRollins #Wrestlmania pic.twitter.com/WQiMZZxEs1 — Mohamed Hesham (@Mo_Hesham98)

I know they love what they do. But even the GOATS need a Vacation:#SethRollins #BeckyLynch #Rouxcrew pic.twitter.com/QNtrg8aaIX — cHrIs bElL BexFan4life 💚🤍🧡🏳️‍🌈🍋🫗🔥🪰 (@DaBexsterioway)

Fans also had their say on CM Punk's suprising takedown of Drew McIntyre.

CM Punk gave us the new Triple H spin around reaction meme. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Xe5b8GZLrZ — Meltzer Said What? (@MeltzerSaidWhat)

CM Punk when Damien Priest music hit. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/t0W0cGguIZ — CriticalOverlord (@CriticalOverlo3)

CM PUNK SAID FUCK THIS CAST LMAOOOOO#WrestleMania



pic.twitter.com/dyANgxGmNW — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia)