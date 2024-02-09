English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

WrestleMania 40 Main Event Set: Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns, The Rock's role uncertain

The WrestleMania 40 main event is confirmed: Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns, casting uncertainty over The Rock's role at the event.

Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns
Image: WWE
Clash of Titans: Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns Set for WrestleMania 40: WWE has formally revealed the WrestleMania 40 main event, which features Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vying for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a much-anticipated match. This choice was made in the wake of a chaotic sequence of events that transpired during previous WWE programming.

Also Read: Rollins breaks silence over the horrifying Vince McMahon-Grant scandal

Triple H confirms Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns in Wrestlemania 40 

When Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble match for the second year in a row and earned the chance to compete for a world title on the main stage at WrestleMania, the enthusiasm originally reached its pinnacle. Even though Rhodes had previously made it clear that he intended to confront Reigns, he astonished the WWE Universe by giving The Rock the place on a recent SmackDown show, claiming that he had changed his mind.

But during a WWE press conference, when Reigns and The Rock formally committed to a match at WrestleMania 40, the storyline intensified even further. When Rhodes made his legitimate claim to the championship matchup versus Reigns, he surprised everyone by interjecting.

Following this unexpected and dramatic change of events, Triple H, a WWE executive, stepped to the platform to officially announce that Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will be competing for the championship title in WrestleMania 40's highly anticipated main event.

Also Read: WWE legend Bret Hart again RIPS APART Goldberg

The WWE Universe is rife with conjecture, and it's hard to avoid wondering what will happen to The Rock at WrestleMania 40 given that his matchup with Roman Reigns appears to be up in the air. The wrestling world is excitedly anticipating the spectacle that will take place at The Grandest Stage of Them All, with Rhodes and Reigns poised to square off in an epic match that will send tensions and intrigue to new heights.

 

 

 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 10:27 IST

