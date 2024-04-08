Advertisement

Night two of WrestleMania 40 has been crazy to begin with and the fight between Logan Paul, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship added more spice to the drama.

The fight saw Randy Orton and Kevin Owens turn on each other mid fight and Logan Paul capitalized on the chaos as he retained his United States Championship.

Advertisement

Logan Paul, however, was done a huge favor at WrestleMania by friend and popular Twitch streamer and Youtuber ishowspeed who came disguised as a blue prime bottle.

Also Read | WrestleMania 40 live updates

Advertisement

The moment came when Randy Orton was about to finish Logan Paul and was revving up for the final blow, but suddenly, the blue prime bottle saved Logan Paul by taking him out of the ring.

Randy Orton was pissed off and as soon as Speed revealed his face, Orton came out to ask why did Speed do it.

Advertisement

Out of frustration, Randy Orton kicked ishowspeed and removed the Prime bottle's dress up from speed and took him to the announce table. Randy Orton then hilariously barked Speed's trademark “Woof, Woof, Woof” and then knocked speed out via an RKO on the announce table.

RANDY ORTON JUST RKO’D SPEED



what a cross over 😭😭😭



pic.twitter.com/IE8FaNkS4b — Janty (@CFC_Janty)

Also Read | Fans react to Damian Priest victory over Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania

Speed was knocked out cold as he didn't even move for minutes. Randy Orton then went on to make lightwork of both Logan Paul and Kevin Owens as he pressed the issue to become the new WWE United States champion at WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement

Full clip of Speed at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/FQlusl16H5 — Speedy Updates (@SpeedUpdates1)

Speed took to Social Media to let people know how he was feeling after receiving that ruffling up from The Viper at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

WWE is real ong💔 pic.twitter.com/gH7cvyZqi2 — Speed⭐️ (@ishowspeedsui)

Ishowspeed's sacrifice did not go in vain, as Logan Paul managed to return his WWE United States Title. After Randy Orton completed the RKO on Kevin Owens on the table, Logan quickly came and knocked Orton out of the ring, then he pinned Kevin Owens for the victory.

Advertisement