April 8th, 2024
WrestleMania 40: Randy Orton KNOCKS OUT ishowspeed with RKO as Logan Paul retains US Crown | WATCH
Randy Orton gave ishowspeed a taste of what interfering the Viper at WrestleMania is right as he knocked the streamer out cold via RKO. Watch video.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Night two of WrestleMania 40 has been crazy to begin with and the fight between Logan Paul, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship added more spice to the drama.
The fight saw Randy Orton and Kevin Owens turn on each other mid fight and Logan Paul capitalized on the chaos as he retained his United States Championship.
Logan Paul, however, was done a huge favor at WrestleMania by friend and popular Twitch streamer and Youtuber ishowspeed who came disguised as a blue prime bottle.
The moment came when Randy Orton was about to finish Logan Paul and was revving up for the final blow, but suddenly, the blue prime bottle saved Logan Paul by taking him out of the ring.
Randy Orton was pissed off and as soon as Speed revealed his face, Orton came out to ask why did Speed do it.
Out of frustration, Randy Orton kicked ishowspeed and removed the Prime bottle's dress up from speed and took him to the announce table. Randy Orton then hilariously barked Speed's trademark “Woof, Woof, Woof” and then knocked speed out via an RKO on the announce table.
Speed was knocked out cold as he didn't even move for minutes. Randy Orton then went on to make lightwork of both Logan Paul and Kevin Owens as he pressed the issue to become the new WWE United States champion at WrestleMania 40.
Speed took to Social Media to let people know how he was feeling after receiving that ruffling up from The Viper at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.
Ishowspeed's sacrifice did not go in vain, as Logan Paul managed to return his WWE United States Title. After Randy Orton completed the RKO on Kevin Owens on the table, Logan quickly came and knocked Orton out of the ring, then he pinned Kevin Owens for the victory.
April 8th, 2024