Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 8th, 2024 at 05:49 IST

WrestleMania 40: Roman Reigns FINAL warning to Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE Universal Championship fight

Roman Reigns has fired an intense warning to Cody Rhodes ahead of their WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship fight on night two of WrestleMania 40.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Roman Reigns sends warning to Cody Rhodes
Roman Reigns sends warning to Cody Rhodes | Image:WWE.com
WrestleMania XL: Roman Reigns and The Rock dispatched Cody Rhodes and The Rock on night one of WrestleMania in an instantly iconic tag team match. The bout delighted WWE fans around the globe as The Rock marked his return inside the ring after eight years. With Roman Reigns and the Rock’s victory, the night two at WrestleMania 40 will see Cody Rhodes attempt to beat Roman Reigns and finish his story in the main event under Bloodline rules.

Post night one’s victory both Roman Reigns and The Rock were fired up as they sent the WWE Universe into meltdown. Reigns in post game presser made it clear that he wasn’t there to take any heat and was laser to focused to retaining the “keys to his kingdom” on Sunday. He even kicked out a reporter from his conference for booing him.

With just hours to go until his fight with the American Nightmare, The Tribal Chief took to X (formerly twitter) to send his warning to Cody Rhodes. In his post Roman Reigns made it clear that Cody Rhodes will have no realization of his dreams as The Tribal Chief stays determined to continue his historic run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Also Read | WrestleMania 40 live updates: Lashley & The Profits win Street Fight

“History Making, Dream Taking, Tonight”, is what Roman Reigns tweeted to warn Cody Rhodes and the entire WWE fanbase as he preps up for the fight.

WrestleMania 40: Roman Reigns sends warning to Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE Universal Championship Fight 

The Wiseman, Paul Heyman has made it clear in the beginning that Bloodline Rules means anything goes. They are in place to help the Tribal Chief win and make The American Nightmare go home emptyhanded. 

Also Read | Drew McIntyre ROBBED! Loses World Title to Damian Priest

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will be squaring off for the Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Championship as The American Nightmare will attempt to break The Tribal Chief’s iconic 1315 day streak as the Champion.

The path to the Championship has never been tougher for Cody Rhodes as he will have the entire Bloodline of Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso and obviously The Rock standing in his way to make sure he doesn’t finish his story. Leading upto the fight the Final Boss has done his best to prevent Cody Rhodes from winning and come main event tonight, he is expected to have a massive say.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 05:44 IST

