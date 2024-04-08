Advertisement

WrestleMania 40: It is over, the story is finished! as Cody Rhodes has ended Roman Reigns streak of 1316 days as the undisputed WWE Universal Champion after defeating him in a dramatic main event on night two of WrestleMania.

In one of the greatest matches you will ever see at WrestleMania, fans were treated with John Cena, The Rock and The Undertaker in action as WWE rolled it back to the nostalgia years.

Advertisement

The Undertaker came to Cody Rhodes rescue and surprised The Rock.

Also Read | CODY RHODES HAS FINISHED THE STORY!

Advertisement

The first entrance was made by John Cena as he came to Cody Rhodes rescue against the Bloodline, but The Rock came and dispatched John Cena with the Rock bottom.

They got The Rock vs John Cena and The Undertaker at WrestleMania in 2024 🥲 pic.twitter.com/JhySSBSleQ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch)

While John Cena vs The Rock was awesome for the fans, then arrived the moment of the weekend as Undertaker made an appearance much to the shock of WWE Universe.

THE UNDERTAKER IS AT WRESTLE MANIA WTF IS THIS MATCH 😭😭



pic.twitter.com/kZmx2NkWog — Janty (@CFC_Janty)

In a flash The Undertaker appeared behind the Rock as he was about to unleash on Cody Rhodes with the “Mama Rhodes” belt.

The Undertaker took care of the Rock with a choke slam as the final boss was unable to help the Tribal Chief any further.

Advertisement

The Shield made a reappearance as well as Seth Rollins returned in his iconic black outfit. But he was thwarted off with a superman punch by Roman Reigns.

Also Read | WrestleMania Night 2 Results: Rhodes pins Roman, leaves as a Champ

Advertisement

As Undertaker went away, the final minutes saw Roman Reigns come back with the chair and before unleashing on Cody Rhodes, he got his payback on Seth Rollins' shield betrayal by hammering him with a chair on the back.

it started with seth and it ended with seth literally 10 years worth of story telling . . a full circle bro this is cinema#WWE #WWEWrestlemania #SethRollins #CodyRhodes #RomanEmpire #TribalChief #TripleH #TheRock pic.twitter.com/Uz4zSiox8z — Ahmed Shokry (@delpiero10X)

As Roman Reigns geared up for the spear, the Tribal Chief was stopped in his track by Cody Rhodes and the American Nightmare finished his story to become the new WWE Universal Champion.