WrestleMania XL Night One delivered perfectly and acted like the perfect feast for the fans. From the start to the end, all the matches and segments did not disappoint by any means. But Night Two turned out to be more electrifying as the crowd was hyped, the title changed hands, some were also retained, and exciting moments took place at the Lincoln Financial Field. Take a look at the results of all the matches and some major takeaways and highlights of Night 2 of the showcase of the immortals.

WWE WrestleMania Night Two: Results

Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins (c) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship): Drew McIntyre wins by pinfall with a Claymore, winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre (c) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship): Damian Priest cashes in his contract, wins by pinfall with South of Heaven, becoming the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam & Rezar) vs. Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits (Philadelphia Street Fight): The Pride win by pinfall with a frog splash through a table from Montez Ford on Karrion Kross.

AJ Styles vs. LA Knight: LA Knight wins by pinfall with the BFT.

Kevin Owens vs. Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton (WWE United States Championship): Logan Paul wins by pinfall with a frog splash, retaining the WWE United States Championship.

Bayley vs. IYO SKY (c) (WWE Women’s Championship): Bayley wins by pinfall with Roseplant, becoming the new WWE Women’s Champion.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c) (WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Bloodline Rules Match): Cody Rhodes wins by pinfall with Cross Rhodes, becoming your new WWE Undisputed Universal Champion!

Image: WWE



WWE WrestleMania Night Two: Highlights of the Night

WrestleMania Night Two opened with a surprise as Stephanie McMahon opened the spectacle and welcomed the fans at the Linc.

CM Punk was seated ringside as a special guest commentator for the Rollins vs McIntyre World Championship title match. After Drew won, he crawled towards Punk and put up his shenanigans, but Phil lost it and tripped him off the table. The second city saint took off his arm brace and whipped him with it.

After Punk's attack, Damian Priest runs down to cash in the MITB contract. Smart move, to say the least. Drew's world title run lasted just minutes.

For the Philadelphia Street Fight, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley was the special guest referee. He even pulled out the glasses during his argument with Kross and did the iconic 'GET THE TABLES' thing.

The Man inside the Prime Bottle mascot turns out to be IShowSpeed, who barked at Randy Orton and was eventually punished with an RKO.

At the Main Event, The Bloodline tried to pull off all the strings, but WWE's Avengers had been summoned, as Jey Uso, John Cena, Seth Rollins (in Shield's Gear), and The Undertaker took out the Bloodline.

For the first time, a Rhodes can be called as a Champion. A big celebration ensues as several WWE superstars come out to congratulate Rhodes. Cody also requested Bruce Prichard and Triple H to come out. It was an absolute feel-good moment as the two-night spectacle ended.