Updated April 9th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

Is WWE and AEW merger on the cards? MASSIVE reports emerge on collab with rival wrestling promotions

If shocking recent reports are to be believed then there is a growing possibility that WWE and AEW are heading toward a merger.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW | Image:WWE
  • 2 min read
WWE is looking to bury the hatchet against its rivals and forego its stance of a completely isolated wrestling organization as reports suggest it is looking into possibilities of collaborating with long term nemesis AEW.

This comes after a shocking report by Sports Illustrated which stated that president of WWE, Nick Khan is exploring opportunities to collaborate with rival wrestling promotions. If a collaboration with a rival company like AEW will come to fruition then, the world’s biggest wrestling entertainment will break its long standing policy.

Over the years, under the leadership of Vince McMahon, WWE maintained a policy which saw them work in isolation. This stance meant that the company for a long time stayed away from partnering with rival professional wrestling promotions.

Also Read | Rock vows to go after Cody

Nick Khan has been instrumental in allowing the company to work closely with TNA and developing new talents. He was the person who approached CM Punk back in 2023 and convinced him to make his spectacular return to WWE.

A collaboration between WWE and AEW will be a mouthwatering prospect for the fans considering they can see talent from both entertainments combine. But the collaboration also offers WWE a source of revenue which has been untapped for decades.

A New Era Under Khan

Since Nick Khan took over in 2020, the company has started exploring avenues that were considered to be off limits in the Vince McMahon era. And now with Nick Khan and Paul “Triple H” Levesque leading the show there seems to be a new life in the promotion.

Also Read | JOHN CENA RETURNS! Adjusts Judgement Day's attitude in a tag match

The the company made it clear in its highly successful WrestleMania 40 that they are heading towards “A New Era”. The new era not only applies in terms of storytelling but also in terms of front office decisions as under Nick Khan the promotion has gone on to make various bold decisions.

Perhaps one of Khan’s boldest moves has been to secure a rights deal with Online Streaming behemoth Netflix. In an attempt to attract younger eyeballs to WWE, the television distribution is ditched for a massive deal with Netflix.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

