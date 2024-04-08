Advertisement

WrestleMania 40: After years of agony Cody Rhodes has finally finished his story as he became the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. In one of the best main events in WrestleMania history, Cody Rhodes weathered the Bloodline, The Rock, John Cena and The Undertaker chaos to defeat Roman Reigns and end the Tribal Chief’s historic 1316 day reign as the Universal Champion.

With this victory a new era has beckoned in WWE as Cody Rhodes becomes the posterboy of the Wrestling Entertainment. But the path to success wasn’t easy for the American Nightmare as he had to take on the Bloodline and fight Roman on Bloodline rules.

Ever since losing at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes was searching for redemption and an opportunity to complete his story. He won in the Royal Rumble 2024 and took on The Rock and The Bloodline before finally emerging triumphant against Roman Reigns.

In his post fight press conference Cody Rhodes was reflecting on how his journey has panned out in life and WWE. When asked about what the American Nightmarew will say to his late father the legendary Dusty Rhodes after winning, Cody came on edge and became emotional as he battled tears.

“If I am being honest, I think I’d want to say to him that I hope I lived up to your name and thank you for that name”, said an emotional Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes however did finish the question by cracking a joke on his “Dream” tattoo as the media room burst out in laughter, “And I would say, sorry about the tattoo”, concluded Rhodes.

Ever since Cody Rhodes pinned Roman Reigns, the mood around the entire WWE was damp as emotions were flying high. Cody celebrated his Universal Title with Michael Cole, Triple H and WWE superstars like Sami Zayn and John Cena lifted the American Nightmare on their shoulders.

