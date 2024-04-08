×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

‘I hope I lived up to your name’: Cody Rhodes TEARS UP remembering Dusty Rhodes post WrestleMania

WrestleMania 40: Cody Rhodes teared up in memory of his father after defeating Roman Reigns in the main event on night two.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Cody Rhodes Tears Up
Cody Rhodes Tears Up | Image:X/@WWE/screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

WrestleMania 40: After years of agony Cody Rhodes has finally finished his story as he became the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. In one of the best main events in WrestleMania history, Cody Rhodes weathered the Bloodline, The Rock, John Cena and The Undertaker chaos to defeat Roman Reigns and end the Tribal Chief’s historic 1316 day reign as the Universal Champion.

With this victory a new era has beckoned in WWE as Cody Rhodes becomes the posterboy of the Wrestling Entertainment. But the path to success wasn’t easy for the American Nightmare as he had to take on the Bloodline and fight Roman on Bloodline rules.

Advertisement

Ever since losing at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes was searching for redemption and an opportunity to complete his story. He won in the Royal Rumble 2024 and took on The Rock and The Bloodline before finally emerging triumphant against Roman Reigns.

Also Read | WrestleMania 40: Triple H acknowledges Roman Reigns as the GOAT

Advertisement

In his post fight press conference Cody Rhodes was reflecting on how his journey has panned out in life and WWE. When asked about what the American Nightmarew will say to his late father the legendary Dusty Rhodes after winning, Cody came on edge and became emotional as he battled tears.

“If I am being honest, I think I’d want to say to him that I hope I lived up to your name and thank you for that name”, said an emotional Cody Rhodes.

Advertisement

Rhodes however did finish the question by cracking a joke on his “Dream” tattoo as the media room burst out in laughter, “And I would say, sorry about the tattoo”, concluded Rhodes.

Advertisement

Also Read | WrestleMania Night 2 Results: Rhodes pins Roman, leaves as a Champ

Ever since Cody Rhodes pinned Roman Reigns, the mood around the entire WWE was damp as emotions were flying high. Cody celebrated his Universal Title with Michael Cole, Triple H and WWE superstars like Sami Zayn and John Cena lifted the American Nightmare on their shoulders.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 11:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Illeana D'Cruz

Ileana Shares Family Pic

a few seconds ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Congress to Move EC

a few seconds ago
Pushpa The Rule

Pushpa 2 The Rule Teaser

a few seconds ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
TDP Office in Andhra Pradesh Goes Up in Flames, Party Claims YSRCP's Role

TDP Office Fire

3 minutes ago
Sensex

Sensex hits record high

5 minutes ago
Monkey Man

Monkey Man BO Collection

6 minutes ago
Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau on AI

7 minutes ago
JSW Ventures investment in MG Motor India

JSW Ventures-MG Motor

9 minutes ago
Triple H and Cody Rhodes

WWE exec give Cody a gift

9 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut in Mandi

Kangana Slams Congress

11 minutes ago
UPSC

UPSC centre change

12 minutes ago
Bengaluru Man Tragically Dies After Friend Pumps Hot Air Into His Rectum For Fun

Man Water Slide

12 minutes ago
US Congress

US on data privacy

28 minutes ago
Know Why India’s Space Observatory Will Miss This Rare Celestial Event

Total Solar Eclipse

30 minutes ago
Cody Rhodes Tears Up

Cody Rhodes Cries

35 minutes ago
BJP Leader on Congress Hoarding: Another Faux Pas by Party Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's MP Rally

Congress Faux Pas

37 minutes ago
CUET UG application edit window closing today

CUET UG application edit

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Only If You Vote For Us: Abhishek After PM Says Central Schemes Paused

    Lok Sabha Elections3 hours ago

  2. Nifty, Sensex poised for record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

    Business News3 hours ago

  3. Amritpal's Mother Held Ahead of March Seeking His Transfer to Punjab

    India News4 hours ago

  4. Sex Racket Busted in Pimpri Chinchwad, 3 Women Rescued

    India News5 hours ago

  5. 'THINK WISELY BCCI': Pakistan player WARNS Indian board over Kohli saga

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo