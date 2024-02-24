English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 19:03 IST

WWE Elimination Chamber Results: Drew McIntyre pins Randy Orton; will take on Seth Rollins at WM 40

Checkout what transpired at the WWE Elimination Chamber Pay Per View. Know the result card and find out who won and who lost at the event.

Republic Sports Desk
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 | Image:wwe/x
The much-awaited WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 event came about at the Optus Stadium, in Perth, Australia. Fans hoarsed inside the arena and watched their favourite WWE superstars create a spectacle to remember for a lifetime. A stacked-up fight card was lined up, which got some extra glitter with the addition of men and women Elimination Chamber matches.

Aside from the chamber matches, three title fights were also featured on the card. Thus, without further ado, let's take a peek at who won and who lost at the Pay-Per-View.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results: Show sets up the stage for Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber Results

The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) vs Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

The crowd was behind the challengers as Indi Hartwell was in front of her home fans. However, considering the momentum the Kubuki Warriors had gained in the last few weeks, it would have been surprising had the title changed hands. In the end, the expected took place as Asuka and Kairi Sane prevailed in the match.

Women's Elimination Chamber match- Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair vs Liv Morgan vs Naomi vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Tiffany Stratton

From start to finish, the match delivered on all accounts. The contest had everything except for a probable winner. It was clear from the outset that one between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair would turn out to be the winner, and as it happened The Man was the last woman standing in the chamber match.

Also Read | CM Punk showcases his wit while reacting to McIntyre's T-shirt

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) (with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio) vs New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

The contest was perhaps the match of the night. Some nippy action from both ends kept the fans engaged. However, the occasion was not too big for a dethroning of Judgment Day. A Coup de Grace and Finn Balor gets the pinfall win for his team.

Men's Elimination Chamber match

It was a typical Elimination Chamber match, which had everything. Every contender enjoyed momentum inside the squared circle. Fans witnessed the AJ Styles turning against LA Knight, and prevailing his elimination. Then, Logan Paul also made his impact by knocking out Randy Orton with his brass knuckle weapon. In the end, Drew McIntyre emerged as the winner.

Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax

Rhea Ripley had the crowd's support as she was fighting in front of her home fans. once again the champion proved to be too much against her challenger. Ripley got the win and will take on Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

 

 

 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 18:52 IST

