Updated April 4th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

WWE Exclusive: Gunther breaks character while talking about his WrestleMania 40 opponent Sami Zayn

Despite the mutual respect, Gunther made it clear that his primary goal is to defeat Zayn and further elevate his own stature in the WWE.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Gunther and Sami Zayn
Gunther and Sami Zayn | Image:WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In an unexpected turn of events, Intercontinental Champion Gunther broke character during a recent interview with Republic World, shedding light on his upcoming WrestleMania 40 match against Sami Zayn. While maintaining his confidence, Gunther also displayed respect and admiration for his opponent, emphasizing the significance of the upcoming bout.

Gunther showers praise on opponent Sami Zayn ahead of WrestleMania 40

Gunther began by acknowledging the status of the Intercontinental Championship. His humility continued as he discussed Sami Zayn's accomplishments, recognizing Zayn's main event status at last year's WrestleMania and his successful tag team title win with Kevin Owens.

Despite the mutual respect, Gunther made it clear that his primary goal is to defeat Zayn and further elevate his own stature in the WWE. Looking ahead to WrestleMania 40, Gunther expressed his excitement and the honor of being part of such a monumental event.

“Yeah, of course, I mean. First of all, it's clear that The Intercontinental Championship is not the top-level championship on Raw. There is a clear divide in that and that’s supposed to be. I was able to elevate it to newer heights I would think but it's still the Intercontinental championship. That being said, Sami Zayn is someone that main evented WrestleMania last year, and successfully won the tag team titles with Kevin Owens. So, when it comes to that, talking about my career, my stature, I think Sami Zayn is all power, at least he is longer in the company than I am. So, it’s a great opponent for me to Yeah! Defeat at the end and raise my own value even more,” Gunther said. 

“He is fantastic as a wrestler, he is fantastic in talking to the audience and connecting with them and he is very resilient and very vocal about his ideas, about what he thinks is right and what is wrong and that's why people connect with him. He is somebody that stands up for himself and I am usually used to think people that get intimidated by me at first glance but I think Sami is kind of like in his own world when it comes to that. He’s not as intimidated or not intimidated at all. I think, how long are we out 2-3 weeks to WrestleMania, that’s the time I could use to make sure he is intimidated when the bell rings.But yeah, I am very excited for it, I think it is going to be a fantastic match. When it just comes to the action of it, I think it's going to be high quality,” he added. 

“Yeah, WrestleMania 40 is a big deal, It's all business in a new book period now. I think all over the world where I, where I see it, where I talk to people, specially from Europe, it's really picking up there right now again, and being on that card in that position, WrestleMania 40 during the time is very exciting and it is also big responsibility so I am looking forward to that, I am going to see it as a challenge to add to my own legacy.”

Published April 4th, 2024 at 23:04 IST

