Updated March 11th, 2024 at 20:41 IST

WWE inducts legendary Muhammad Ali into the Hall of Fame 2024

WWE pays tribute to the late great boxer Muhammed Ali. The wrestling promotion has inducted Ali into the Hall of Fame 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
WWE has officially inducted legendary boxer Muhammad Ali into the Hall of Fame. Every year WWE announces the class of Hall of Fame just before its biggest annual pay-per-view show, known as the WrestleMania. This year the biggest wrestling promotion has already inducted Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and US Express into the glory, subsequently, WWE has now given tribute to the great Muhammad Ali by inducting him into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE inducts Muhammad Ali into the Hall of Fame

Nicknamed The Greatest, one of the most influential personalities of his time, Muhammad Ali has received the highest form of recognition from WWE. The wrestling promotion has announced that it will induct one of the biggest names in the world of combat sports and sports in general into the Hall of Fame class of 2024. Ali is the 4th inductee into the class of 2024. Aside from him, Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and US Express will also garner respect.

The official WWE Hall of Fame ceremony takes place a night or two before the WrestleMania event. Hence, the class of 2024 will become the part of history in the first week of April.

Muhammed Ali's boxing career

Muhammad Ali was active in the ring from the late 1950s till the mid-1980s. In his illustrious career, he won a Gold medal in the Rome Olympics of 1960. After entering the pro region, he became a quick revelation. In his long career, Ali featured in 61 pro boxing contests. He won 57 of his fights and was on the losing side 5 times. He inflicted 37 knockout wins in his career. 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

