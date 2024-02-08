Advertisement

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar might make a dramatic return to the promotion at the 2024 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The Beat Incarnate hasn't stepped inside the squared circle since facing Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Lesnar is speculated to make his WWE return soon.

Update on Brock Lesnar's return

As per the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said, “If he’s going to return for the Rumble next week would be the week. If he going to return after, it could be a couple of weeks later”. Meltzer then added that he would ‘presume’ that the former UFC star would be in one of the company’s biggest pay-per-views. “I would presume he’s in the Rumble and I presume any angle he’s going to do would be shot in The Rumble itself,” Meltzer said.

According to Dave Meltzer, Brock Lesnar's comeback this week is not ideal. He believes it would ot bring positive result for WWE since they would face stiff competition from football games and the Emmy Awards. A return during these key events could hurt their TV ratings. "I would think this would not be the week to have Brock Lesnar return, given this might be one of the lower-rated shows considering they went against the football games and the Emmy awards," he was quoted as saying.

Brock Lesnar has worked hard in the professional wrestling scene to gain the right to choose his schedule in the WWE. He finished all of his matches before appearing in SummerSlam last year. In that high-profile live event, Lesnar faced Cody Rhodes. He lost that bout to the American Nightmare and has been absent from the company since. After taking a well-deserved break at home, the Beast Incarnate is expected to return at the huge WWE event later this month.

