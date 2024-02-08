Advertisement

While the official confirmation is still awaited, The Rock and undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are apparently set to face off at WrestleMania 40. The doubts pertain to the emergence of Cody Rhodes getting immense support from the WWE universe.

Also Read | WWE legend Bret Hart again RIPS APART Goldberg

Advertisement

Update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns

According to PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson, The Rock is "100 percent" going to appear at WrestleMania, and there is "no scenario" in which he does not meet Reigns on the Grandest Stage of Them All unless something unexpected happens, such as an injury. Last month, Cody Rhodes won his second consecutive men's Royal Rumble match, and afterward, he pointed at Reigns, implying that they would co-headline WrestleMania for the second year running.

Advertisement

However, on last week's edition of SmackDown, Rhodes stated that while he is after Reigns and his title, he would not battle him at WrestleMania, signaling The Rock's entrance for an epic confrontation with Reigns.

Also Read | Cody Rhodes continues to trend at No.1 after Rock vs Reigns announcement

Advertisement

The string of obscurity

On Monday's Raw, world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins pressured Rhodes to choose him as his WrestleMania opponent, but Drew McIntyre interfered and assaulted him. McIntyre also attacked Rhodes later in the night, denying The American Nightmare the opportunity to make his decision official. That has fueled suspicion that WWE is planning a swerve that would still see Rhodes face Reigns at WrestleMania, but Johnson's report implies that is unlikely. A WrestleMania press conference will be place in Las Vegas on Thursday, with The Rock, Reigns, Rhodes, and Rollins all announced. It is there that The Rock vs. Reigns and Rhodes vs. Rollins might be declared official, with both headlining each night of WrestleMania. WWE fans have put a lot of support behind Rhodes since The Rock's comeback, and Johnson believes WWE has taken notice and may even be leaning into it in an effort to make Rhodes an even larger babyface and star.