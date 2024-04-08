Advertisement

By now the adrenaline generated by the headliner of WrestleMania 40- Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes- might have toned down a bit, hence, it is time to take a moment and fathom what all has happened at the Grandest Stage of them All. First of all, if you are unversed then, breaking news! The Story has been finished, finally! Cody Rhodes has done it. He has ended the historic 1317 days reign of Roman Reigns and became the new WWE Universal Champion. It wasn't one of the clean victories, but it wasn't meant to be, as the Bloodline was always going to meddle in the match. Cody got the assist from Seth Rollins, The Undertaker, and who else, the 16-time World Champion John Cena.

Also Read | From title change to returns, here's what to expect at RAW after Mania

Advertisement

WWE once again did John Cena dirty

Over the years, WWE has made a habit of putting John Cena in front and take the bullet for them. From making him take a smashing from Brock Lesnar, the same individual who they don't want to mention anymore, to booking him at a squash match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania, the Stamford-based company always brings back its most loyal performer to swallow the humble beating. Moreover, when it comes to pushing young talent, like Austin Theory and Solo Sikoa, there as well, whose job is to put them over? John Cena's.

Advertisement

The leader of the Cenation always shows up whenever they require. At WrestleMania 40 too, John Cena expectedly made his return. He rescued Cody Rhodes from Solo Sikoa, delivered an AA to Roman Reigns, and dropped Sikoa on the announcer's table. That was a classic John Cena moment but the Big Boss The Rock arrived and gave him the Rock Bottom. Flashback to 2012, Cena won the battle against The Rock on the mic and a year later in the ring as well. Yet, it was Cena who was shown as a lesser being a decade later. That wasn't all, when everything culminated, Cody Rhodes had won the title, the ring was filled with superstars, it was CM Punk who was made to raise the hand of Rhodes. Yes, Punk! who in the past has spoken so well about the company. Him over the loyal Cena. Can you believe he is that below in the order? It should have been Cena passing the torch, who was rather standing at the back applauding the work of individuals around him, and humbly meeting everyone and shaking hands. Triple H won't do that. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hell No! Even Shawn Michaels won't be that courteous. What's surprising is that they are all still a big deal. Forgot to mention Goldberg here.

Advertisement

EL ABRAZO DE CM PUNK Y CODY RHODES #WRESTLEMANIA pic.twitter.com/3rhLNyilfo — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) April 8, 2024

Also Read | WrestleMania 40: Triple H acknowledges Roman Reigns as the GOAT

Advertisement

You can't see what the fans see

While John Cena has had a more successful peak than all of the superstars in the current roster of the squared circle combined, still it is not him who is at the forefront. He still might have more fan following than Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns combined, yet he is been treated like that. It seems WWE has forgotten its main man, its GOAT, but for the fans, he was then, now, and forever will be the man who runs the place.

Advertisement