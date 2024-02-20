Advertisement

The Monday Night RAW took place from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, right after the UFC 298 pay-per-view, which featured a historic main event. The Monday Night showcase featured the build fpr the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event in Perth, Australia. The show featured Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, and many more.

Also Read: WWE Elimination Chamber: Match Card, venue, timings, streaming details & Things you need to know

Advertisement

WWE RAW Results: The Bloodline is on a RAMPAGE at RAW, handed Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso with rare losses

The show opened with Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, with an Intercontinental Championship match, the last chance battle royal, and more being advertised for the Red Brand.

Advertisement

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

Cody Rhodes slides low and delivers an upkick, but somebody boots his forearms and Cody falls as they battle around the ring with chops into the corner. Drew McIntyre presses the attack on Rhodes in the match after he catches him with a quebradora, but Rhodes trips him up. They collapse to the ground once more as Drew uses his right hand to deliver an American Nightmare snap scoop powerslam. McIntyre gives back a jackknife pin for two, a spinebuster. Then, still no, he unleashed a Sitout powerbomb! Future Shocked blocks Pedigree, but Pedigree connects on the second attempt. Cody Cutter receives the superplex! Jimmy Uso tries to interfere, but Cody blocks him. However, Solo Sikoa distracts from behind, Samoan Spike makes a connection, and it appears that McIntyre wins the WrestleMania 39 match by pinfall.

Advertisement

Image: WWE

Elimination Chamber Last Chance Qualifying Battle Royal

As usual with these contests, there was a wild beginning to the brawling, and Raquel Rodriguez even slammed some women to the ground. Indi Hartwell challenges Chelsea Green, but before she can be eliminated, Shayna Baszler cuts her off. Together, Baszler and Stark get rid of the Australian Hartwell! Mia Yim, Stark, Baszler, and Raquel Rodriguez made up the Final Four. The heel pair eliminates Mia, but Raquel opposes them and they fight back! After Rodriguez eliminates them, Chelsea Green comes back unbeaten! Raquel quickly gets the better of her. After most recently defeating Chelsea Green, Raquel Rodriguez is eligible for the Elimination Chamber.

Advertisement

Image: WWE

#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) & Awesome Truth (R-Truth & the Miz) vs. Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, & JD McDonagh)

Starting with McDonagh and Miz, the A-Lister reverses the tide with a chest kick and a left hand to Balor on the apron, turning the bout into an eight-man brawl. R-Truth sporting a heated tag! After five disastrous movements, he collapses to the ground, regaining possession of Judgement Day. After clobbering Finn and JD, Ciampa sprints the ropes and tries an inverted DDT, but McDonagh breaks the pin. Truth lights Priest up, makes tags, launches his forearm into the splits, jumps off the ropes, and makes a splash!

Advertisement

Image: WWE

A goozle from Damian, a front kick off the ropes, and a scissor kick that connects from Ron! However, Priest managed to stage a resurgence. South of Heaven, a pinfall from Damian Priest on R-Truth, gave Judgement Day the victory.

Also Read: Stone Cold Steve Austin vs CM Punk at WWE WrestleMania XL: Texas Rattlesnake is ALL IN

Advertisement

Chad Gable vs. Ivar

After Ivar boots him, Gable rolls back a Koppu kick, knocking him on the ground, and a plancha ensues! He is power-bombed into the barricade by the Viking. Gable slams Ivar, tries an ankle lock, goes back and forth, and Warbeard kicks him off, and Chad uses a Crossbody! Ivar gets thrown onto the LED board, but nobody home. Chad does a moonsault up top and landed an Everest German suplex! First off, Ivar Kicks Out! Ivar taps as Gable uses an ankle lock to bring him to the centre of the ring! Chad Gable prevails via ankle lock submission.

Advertisement

GUNTHER (c) vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

After the challenger slaps the champion after a shove, GUNTHER bowls him over with a boot. Uso was placed inside the barricade and over the ropes. Jey is placed into the apron via a back suplex. It was an intense back and forth throughout the match. However, Jimmy Uso entered the ring early on what would have been a winning fall off a Uso splash, costing his brother the match and allowing GUNTHER to make the pin. GUNTHER maintains the WWE Intercontinental Championship after winning by pinfall via lateral press.

Jimmy Uso assaults his brother following the contest. Jimmy takes a proud stance and adds a splash just to be safe.