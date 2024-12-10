WWE Raw Results: CM Punk and Seth Rollins’ Rivalry Heats Up, Major Collision of Ripley and Raquel

Returning from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, WWE Raw set out on December 9, 2024. The show acted as the last build-up to the much awaited Saturday Night's Main Event in New York next coming Saturday. As the WWE superstars got ready for what was to come, the evening included fierce rivalries, high-stakes games, and startling events.

This thrilling Monday Night Raw was packed with action, featuring significant events in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament, the return of Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins' confrontation with CM Punk, and a brutal Anything Goes match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE Raw: Match Results

Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament First Round Match)

Winner: Lyra Valkyria via pinfall with Nightwing on Ivy Nile.

Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan

Winner: Liv Morgan via pinfall with Oblivion.

Final Testament (Akam, Karrion Kross, & Rezar) & The Miz vs. Wyatt Six (Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, & Uncle Howdy)

Winner: Final Testament & Miz via pinfall with Final Prayer from Karrion Kross on Uncle Howdy.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rhea Ripley (Anything Goes Match)

Winner: Rhea Ripley via pinfall with Riptide through a table.

WWE RAW Main Highlights of the Event

Seth Rollins Calls Out CM Punk:

Seth Rollins opened the show with a fiery promo calling out CM Punk, accusing him of being a fraud and a con-man. Rollins shared how Punk had burned bridges with him, despite their past friendship, and vowed to expose him when the time comes.

Judgment Day’s Tensions with GUNTHER:

GUNTHER defended his upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event World Heavyweight Championship match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The segment ended in chaos when Judgment Day tried to gang up on the champion, leading to an impromptu brawl. Adam Pearce later announced that GUNTHER’s title defense would now be a triple-threat match at SNME.

New Day’s Heel Turn:

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston appeared in a tense interview segment where they expressed frustration over the crowd’s reaction following their heel turn on Big E. The segment concluded with them storming out of the ring after the crowd’s overwhelming boos.

Final Testament vs. Wyatt Six:

The six-man tag match between Final Testament and the Wyatt Six was a chaotic affair, with both teams delivering high-impact moves. In the end, Karrion Kross and the Miz managed to secure the win, thanks to a Final Prayer on Uncle Howdy.

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Anything Goes Match):

In the night’s most physical contest, Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez brawled all over the arena, using tables, steel steps, and weapons to brutalize each other. Despite Raquel’s best efforts, Ripley put her through a table with the Riptide for the win.

CM Punk’s Sit-Down Interview:

CM Punk appeared in a pre-recorded sit-down interview where he reflected on his complicated relationship with Seth Rollins. Punk acknowledged their past but made it clear he felt betrayed by Rollins and other WWE superstars who had turned on him since his return to the company.

Drew McIntyre Lays Out Sami Zayn:

Following their tense backstage conversation, Drew McIntyre ambushed Sami Zayn on the ramp, laying him out with a vicious attack. This set up their upcoming showdown at Saturday Night’s Main Event.