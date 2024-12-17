WWE Raw Results: CM Punk Responds to Seth Rollins, New Champions Crowned, and Rhea Ripley Returns

Live from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, WWE Monday Night Raw was another exciting evening. With the aftermath of Saturday Night's Main Event still resonating, the evening promised exciting confrontations, championship defences, and explosive pairings. Underlined by CM Punk's reaction to Seth Rollins and key championship contests, Raw once more set the direction for what is ahead.

WWE RAW Match Results

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Ludwig Kaiser (WWE Intercontinental Championship)

Winner: Bron Breakker retained his title via pinfall after delivering a devastating spear.

Kayden Carter vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament – First Round Match)

Winner: Zoey Stark secured the victory with Z360 on Kayden Carter to advance in the tournament.

Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) (c) vs. War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (WWE World Tag Team Championship)

Winner: War Raiders defeated Judgment Day via pinfall with their signature War Machine move, claiming the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

WWE RAW Main Highlights of the Event

CM Punk and Seth Rollins Face-Off:

CM Punk kicked off the show, responding to Seth Rollins' comments from last week. The tension escalated into a brutal brawl, which had to be broken up by referees and officials.

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk was officially announced for Raw’s debut on Netflix on January 6, 2025.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament Progresses:

Zoey Stark overcame Kayden Carter and Raquel Rodriguez in a hard-fought triple threat match to advance in the tournament.

Bron Breakker Retains Intercontinental Title:

Bron Breakker defeated Ludwig Kaiser in a grueling battle, successfully defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Judgment Day Fallout:

Internal strife within Judgment Day continued as Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lost the tag team titles to War Raiders. Damian Priest’s interference inadvertently cost them the match.

Rhea Ripley Returns to Confront Liv Morgan:

Rhea Ripley confronted Liv Morgan, setting up a major showdown for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Chaos Backstage:

Sami Zayn attacked Drew McIntyre backstage, reigniting their ongoing feud. Officials struggled to maintain order throughout the evening.