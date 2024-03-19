Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley face off after the main-event of WWE RAW | Image: WWE

Advertisement

WWE Raw comes back to Monday Nights as the premier pro wrestling spectacle from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, and it featured the latest build to the Wrestlemania XL in Philadelphia. Some crazy action took place at NC as tag team action took place, and Last Woman Standing was featured in the main event of the show. Top stars including Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and more were featured on the Monday Night spectacle. Take a look at all the action's results and the major highlights that took place on the show.

Also Read: Brock Lesnar's WWE status update: MASSIVE news about Lesnar's return to WWE emerges

Advertisement

WWE RAW Results: Cody Rhodes UNLEASHED as Becky Lynch MANHANDLES Nia Jax

WWE RAW opened up with 'Main Event' Jey Uso on the mic as he called out his elder brother Jimmy. Jey just states that his career's greatest moment will occur when he gets the yeet out of his ass in their ideal match at WrestleMania XL, just the two of them. After Jey takes him out, Solo Sikoa immediately follows, and the heel brothers swiftly overpower the babyface. However, Cody Rhodes saves the day by hitting Solo with a Cody Cutter!

Advertisement

WWE RAW Results

#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) (WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Qualifying Match): #DIY win by pinfall with a victory roll pin from Tommaso Ciampa on Julius Creed, qualifying for the tag title match at WrestleMania.

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell win by submission with a torture half-crab from LeRae on Katana Chance.

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell win by submission with a torture half-crab from LeRae on Katana Chance: Ricochet wins by pinfall with Recoil.

Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz) vs. Indus Sher (Sanga & Veer Mahaan) (WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Qualifying Match): Awesome Truth won by pinfall with a lateral press from R-Truth on Veer Mahaan, qualifying for the tag title match at WrestleMania.

Alpha Academy (Akira Tozawa & Otis) vs. New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Qualifying Match): New Day won by pinfall with Limit Breaker from Xavier Woods on Akira Tozawa, qualifying for the tag title match at WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax (Last Woman Standing Match): Becky Lynch wins by answering the referee’s ten count.

Also Read: 'He RUINED the whole thing': The Undertaker had considered an in-ring return if Sting hadn't retired

WWE RAW: Highlights of the Night

Hall of Fame Class of 2024 inductee Paul Heyman was on WWE RAW as he talked with GM Adam Pearce while backstage.

In an interesting turn of events, Andrade was seen chatting with The Judgement Day

A hype package for HOF inductee Thunderbolt Patterson was also aired

Cody Rhodes cut a promo and was all fired up. he even threatened to go full Homelander over Paul Heyman, who interrupted him

Sami Zayn chats with Chad Gable backstage and Gable looks upset after the loss. He even told Zayn that he doesn’t think Sami can beat GUNTHER.

Sami Zayn and GUNTHER signed the contract for the Intercontinental Championship that will take place at WrestleMania.

WWE RAW provided the ultimate build-up for the upcoming WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia and also hyped the appearances that have been made for the next Monday and Friday Night shows. The excitement for the showcase of the immortals is at an all-time high, and the road isn't done yet.