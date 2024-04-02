WWE Raw Results: Intensity and chaos unleashed as The Rock and Roman Reigns bond better than ever!

Advertisement

WWE Monday Night Raw returned with a bang on April 1, 2024, emanating from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. As WrestleMania 40 loomed closer, the anticipation and excitement reached fever pitch among wrestling fans worldwide. With an action-packed lineup and intriguing storylines, this edition of Raw promised to deliver thrills, spills, and unforgettable moments. From The Rock's electrifying presence to the brewing tensions between Seth Rollins and the Bloodline, every segment held the potential to shape the landscape of WWE leading into the grandest stage of them all.

WWE RAW Match Results

Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, & JD McDonagh) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano) & New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods): Judgment Day wins by pinfall with Razor’s Edge from Damian Priest on Tommaso Ciampa.

WWE Main Highlights of the Event

The show opens with The Rock addressing the audience, followed by Roman Reigns joining him in the ring, setting the stage for a confrontation.

Seth Rollins interrupts The Rock and Roman Reigns, challenging them to a match.

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch engage in a backstage brawl, setting the tone for their upcoming WrestleMania showdown.

Solo Sikoa faces Seth Rollins in a Bloodline Rules Match, which ends in chaos with the involvement of various superstars, including Cody Rhodes.

The Rock and Roman Reigns unite to assert their dominance, ending the night by standing tall in the ring.

As WWE Raw concluded its latest episode, the anticipation for WrestleMania 40 reached unprecedented heights. From intense rivalries to unexpected twists, the Barclays Center witnessed a night filled with excitement and drama. As the superstars gear up for the biggest event of the year, the landscape of WWE continues to evolve, setting the stage for unforgettable moments at WrestleMania. With tensions running high and alliances shifting, one thing is certain: the road to WrestleMania is paved with anticipation and uncertainty, promising fans an unforgettable spectacle on the grandest stage of them all.