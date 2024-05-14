Advertisement

The latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina saw the second round of King and Queens of the ring tournament take place ahead of the pay per view in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 26th. In the buildup to the Pay-Per-View next weekend, stars like Gunther, "Main Event" Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Iyo Sky, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan all in action in the penultimate edition of Raw.

Also Read | Indie bookers keen to sign Jinder Mahal

Advertisement

WWE Raw: Results

Iyo Sky vs. Shayna Baszler (Queen of the Ring Tournament Match): Iyo Sky wins by pinfall after executing a diving moonsault.

Kofi Kingston vs. Gunther (King of the Ring Tournament Match): GUNTHER wins by submission after putting Kofi through a Boston Crab.

Akira Tozawa vs. “Big” Bronson Reed: “Big” Bronson Reed wins by pinfall after a mammoth 747 Splash.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark (Queen of the Ring Quarterfinals): Lyra Valkyira wins by Pinfall with a Nightwing.

Sami Zayn vs Otis: Sami Zayn knocked down a Helluva Kick to win by pinfall

Becky Lynch vs Dakota Kai: Becky Lynch wins by Disqualification

Judgement Day vs New Catch Republic vs the Creed Brothers vs The Authors of Pain (Tag Team No. 1 Contenders' Match): Judgment Day win by pinfall with Finn Balor executing a Coup de Grace finish on Pete Dunne

Ilja Dragunov vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (King of the Ring Quarterfinals): “Main Event” Jey Uso wins by pinfall after a diving splash

Also Read | Cody Rhodes' new challenger REVEALED as K&QOTR matches continues

WWE Raw: Highlights of the Night

The WWE Monday Night Raw at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina kicked off with Drew McIntyre coming in and taking a dig at his newly formed arch nemesis CM Punk. But then, Damian Priest interrupted McIntyre and called him out for and warned him that he will make the Scottish eat his words.

Becky Lynch and Dakota Kai's thrilling fight ended in disqualification because Ivo Sky and Kairi Sane interrupted. Post the fight, Liv Morgan arrived on the scene to give Becky Lynch a hammering into the ring post. Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan will now square ogg against each other for the Women's World Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Gunther emerged victorious over Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso emerged victorious against Ilja Dragunov to set up a king of tournament semi final next week. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso absolutely put his body on the line like always to come out on top against Ilja by pinfall. Druganov really had Uso on the backfoot and had the opportunity to emerge victorious on multiple occasions. But the Yeet in the end prevailed. Now Gunther and Jey Uso will battle in the Semi Finals on Raw next week.

The Judgement Day emerged victorious in the tag team contest and emerged as the number 1 tag team contender heaeding into Pay-Per-View.

Sami Zayn emerged victorious over another Alpha Academy candidate as he continues his frustration on Chad Gable.

Another enthralling fight was between Iyo Sky and Shayna Baszler. It was a thrilling affair and one which saw Iyo Sky survive the Shayna Baszler onslaught in the beginning and come back out on top towards the end as she won with a diving moonslaught.