Advertisement

WWE Monday Night Raw stormed back into our screens on April 15, 2024, emanating from the electric atmosphere of the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The stage was set for an action-packed evening, filled with thrilling matches and compelling storylines, as the superstars geared up for the upcoming Backlash premium live event. From championship defenses to long-awaited returns, anticipation was high as fans eagerly awaited the unfolding drama in the squared circle.

WWE RAW RESULTS

Rhea Ripley addresses Liv Morgan's attack: Ripley announces she's being sidelined due to injury caused by Liv Morgan's attack, forced to vacate the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Ripley announces she's being sidelined due to injury caused by Liv Morgan's attack, forced to vacate the WWE Women’s World Championship. Ivar vs. Sheamus: Sheamus makes his long-awaited return, defeating Ivar with the Brogue Kick.

Sheamus makes his long-awaited return, defeating Ivar with the Brogue Kick. #DIY vs. Creed Brothers vs. New Day (WWE World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match): #DIY emerges victorious, earning a shot at the WWE World Tag Team Championship.

#DIY emerges victorious, earning a shot at the WWE World Tag Team Championship. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri: LeRae and Hartwell secure the win, with LeRae pinning Dupri.

LeRae and Hartwell secure the win, with LeRae pinning Dupri. Andrade el Idolo vs. Dominik Mysterio: Andrade emerges victorious with The Message.

Andrade emerges victorious with The Message. Finn Balor vs. Jey Uso: Jey Uso wins with a diving splash.

Jey Uso wins with a diving splash. Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn (c) (WWE Intercontinental Championship): Sami Zayn retains the WWE Intercontinental Championship, defeating Chad Gable with the Helluva Kick.

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley sidelined: Ripley announces she's being sidelined due to an injury caused Liv Morgan's attack, forced to vacate the WWE Women’s World Championship. The new championship match will take place next Monday.

Ripley announces she's being sidelined due to an injury caused Liv Morgan's attack, forced to vacate the WWE Women’s World Championship. The new championship match will take place next Monday. Sheamus returns: Sheamus returns to WWE RAW and defeats Ivar with the Brogue Kick.

Sheamus returns to WWE RAW and defeats Ivar with the Brogue Kick. #DIY earns title shot: #DIY wins the WWE World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match, earning a title shot.

#DIY wins the WWE World Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match, earning a title shot. Andrade el Idolo triumphs: Andrade el Idolo emerges victorious against Dominik Mysterio.

Andrade el Idolo emerges victorious against Dominik Mysterio. Jey Uso victorious: Jey Uso defeats Finn Balor with a diving splash.

Jey Uso defeats Finn Balor with a diving splash. Sami Zayn retains: Sami Zayn retains the WWE Intercontinental Championship, defeating Chad Gable with the Helluva Kick.

As the final bell tolls on another exhilarating edition of WWE Raw, the echoes of triumph and defeat reverberate through the hallowed halls of the Bell Centre. From Sami Zayn's valiant defense of the Intercontinental Championship to Sheamus's triumphant return, tonight's event showcased the resilience and determination of WWE's finest. As we bid adieu to another unforgettable night of sports entertainment, one thing remains certain: the WWE universe eagerly awaits the next chapter in this epic saga of passion, rivalry, and glory.