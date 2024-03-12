Advertisement

WWE Monday Night Raw returned with a bang on March 11, 2024, live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. As WrestleMania 40 looms closer, the anticipation builds, and tonight's show promised to add fuel to the fire.

WWE Raw Results

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Winner: Becky Lynch by pinfall with the Manhandle Slam.

Candie LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri Winners: Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell by pinfall with a big boot from Hartwell on Maxxine Dupri.

Damian Priest vs. R-Truth Winner: Damian Priest by pinfall with South of Heaven.

Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship) Winners: Kabuki Warriors by pinfall with the inverted DDT / diving elbow drop combination on Shayna Baszler, retaining the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

WWE Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match Sami Zayn last eliminates Chad Gable by pinfall with a crossleg victory roll pin to become #1 contender to the WWE Intercontinental Championship.



WWE Raw Highlights of the Event

The show kicked off with a surge of WrestleMania hype and star arrivals, including Travis Scott meeting "Main Event" Jey Uso.

Drew McIntyre confronted Seth Rollins, leading to a heated exchange regarding their WrestleMania plans.

Becky Lynch triumphed over Liv Morgan in a hard-fought battle.

A monumental announcement was made by Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis regarding the WrestleMania XL tag team title match.

Cody Rhodes delivered an emotional speech, expressing his determination to win the championship at WrestleMania XL.

The Kabuki Warriors successfully defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

Damian Priest emerged victorious over R-Truth in a dominating display.

Sami Zayn emerged as the #1 contender to the WWE Intercontinental Championship after an intense gauntlet match.

GUNTHER made a powerful appearance on stage, setting the stage for future confrontations.

With each match and segment, the excitement for WrestleMania 40 intensifies, promising fans an unforgettable spectacle in the weeks to come. Stay tuned for more electrifying action on WWE Raw!