Updated April 6th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

‘I am not the Tribal Chief Anymore’: Roman Reigns DROPS major hint on his WWE future

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has dropped a major hint on his future with WWE ahead of massive clash against Cody Rhodes in WrestleMania 40.

Reported by: Sahil Kapoor
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns post winning the main event at WrestleMania 39 | Image:wwe.com
  • 3 min read
WrestleMania 40: Roman Reigns is currently preparing for an intense two nights at WrestleMania 2024 where he is all set to defend his undisputed WWE crown against Cody Rhodes on Sunday April 7th. He is also set to feature in an iconic tag team match on Night 1 at WrestleMania where he will team up with The Rock against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in an iconic tag team match.

In the buildup to WrestleMania a lot of talk has been around the fact that Roman Reigns might taste defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes in the main event and lose out his WWE crown for the first time in over 1300 days. Roman Reigns lack of title defense since winning at WrestleMania last year has left fans frustrated.

Considering his lack of activity, there is a lot of speculation over Reigns future in the entertainment. With many wondering how much longer will they get to see the Tribal Chief in action if he were to lose to The American Nightmare on Sunday.

Ahead of his massive clash with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns took some time out and attended the Wiseman Paul Heyman’s Hall Of Fame Induction speech. While Roman did not say that he would hang up his gloves or take some time off from the entertainment, but he did make one big claim about his future in WWE.

In an extremely heartfelt speech, Roman Reigns confirmed that the day Paul Heyman moves on from WWE will be the day Roman Reigns chapter as the Tribal Chief in WWE will also end. "The moment I'm not with the Wiseman, is the moment you won't see the Tribal Chief anymore”, said Roman Reigns in his address.

As of now Paul Heyman hasn’t hinted towards any plans of leaving the entertainment and has been the mastermind behind Roman Reigns Tribal Chief and The Bloodline arc. But Reigns has on multiple times in the past year addressed his dissatisfaction with WWE and hinted towards possibly moving on if his wishes aren’t kept.

WrestleMania 40 will take place on the 6th and 7th of April at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Live coverage of WrestleMania will start from 4:30 AM in India on Sunday and Monday Morning. WrestleMania 2024 will be live streamed in India on the Sony Liv app and WrestleMania 2024 will be Live Telecasted in India on Sony Sports Network. 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

