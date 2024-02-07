English
Updated January 28th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Results: Cody Rhodes remains the last man standing among the 30 wrestlers

Cody Rhodes emerges victorious, outlasting 29 other wrestlers to claim victory in WWE Royal Rumble 2024 after a hard-fought battle with CM Punk in the end.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes | Image:X/screengrab
The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 event took the wrestling world by storm, captivating fans with its electrifying matches and unexpected twists. Held at the iconic Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, this episode of Royal Rumble proved to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions for both the superstars and the audience.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: A Night of Spectacles and Surprises

  • Women's Royal Rumble:
    • Winner: Bayley
  • Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton (Universal Championship):
    • Winner: Roman Reigns
  • Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens (United States Championship):
    • Winner: Logan Paul (by disqualification)
  • Men's Royal Rumble:
    • Result: Cody Rhodes remains last man standing and defeats CM Punk in the end

Highlights of the WWE Royal Rumble 2024:

  • Women's Royal Rumble:
    • Bayley's triumphant victory earned her a coveted title shot at WrestleMania.
    • The match was filled with thrilling spots, surprise entrants, and unique eliminations, making it one of the most memorable women's Rumbles in recent memory.
    • Naomi's record-breaking endurance and Vega's impressive entrance gear added to the excitement.
    • Cargill's impactful elimination of Jax and Paul's continued improvement in the ring were also noteworthy.
  • Reigns vs. Knight vs. Orton vs. Styles (Universal Championship):
    • Reigns retained his title in a hard-fought battle, pinning Styles to secure the win.
    • While the match showcased solid action, the outcome was somewhat predictable given Reigns' dominance in recent times.
    • Orton's heartwarming interaction with a young fan and McAfee's humorous commentary provided entertaining moments.
  • Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens (U.S. Title):
    • Paul claimed victory by disqualification after Owens used brass knuckles, leading to a controversial finish.
    • Owens showcased improvement in both his in-ring skills and character work, earning praise from fans and critics alike.
    • Despite the questionable ending, Paul's dedication to honing his craft was acknowledged by the WWE Universe.
  • Men's Royal Rumble:
    • The highly anticipated match ‌ended between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, with American Knight prevailing in the end.
    • Memorable moments included entertaining entrances, surprising interactions between superstars, and R Truth’s comedic presence on the show.
    • The involvement of legendary figures and rising stars added an extra layer of excitement to the match, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the outcome.

In conclusion, WWE Royal Rumble 2024 delivered a night of unparalleled entertainment, showcasing the athleticism, drama, and unpredictability that have made the Royal Rumble a beloved event in the world of professional wrestling. As the Road to WrestleMania begins, the fallout from this unforgettable episode is sure to shape the future of WWE in the months to come.

 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 10:39 IST

