WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live Updates: Charlotte Is Going To WrestleMania, DIY Retain Tag Team Championship

Charlotte Flair after winning the women's Royal Rumble 2025 | Image: Screengrab/SonyLIV

WWE's Road to WrestleMania begins as Royal Rumble approaches. The PLE features thirty superstars as they look to eliminate each other by throwing them out of the ring. The last man standing gets a straight ticket to the main event of WWE's biggest PLE, WrestleMania. The 2025 Royal Rumble will have both the men's and the women's rumble. This will also be John Cena's last Royal Rumble. Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will enter the Rumble after a gap of 5 years