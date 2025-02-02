sb.scorecardresearch

  • WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live Updates: Charlotte Is Going To WrestleMania, DIY Retain Tag Team Championship
LIVE-BLOG

Published 05:13 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live Updates: Charlotte Is Going To WrestleMania, DIY Retain Tag Team Championship

Catch all of the live updates from WWE's premium live event Royal Rumble only at republicworld.com.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Charlotte Flair after winning the women's Royal Rumble 2025
Charlotte Flair after winning the women's Royal Rumble 2025 | Image: Screengrab/SonyLIV

WWE's Road to WrestleMania begins as Royal Rumble approaches. The PLE features thirty superstars as they look to eliminate each other by throwing them out of the ring. The last man standing gets a straight ticket to the main event of WWE's biggest PLE, WrestleMania. The 2025 Royal Rumble will have both the men's and the women's rumble. This will also be John Cena's last Royal Rumble. Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will enter the Rumble after a gap of 5 years

Live Blog

The 2025 Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated WWE events as superstar John Cena's farewell tour will begin from the PLE. John Cena announced his decision recently to be a part of the Royal Rumble and will be looking to headline WrestleMania. The PLE will also feature other massive superstars such as CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and more. 

08:47 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Who will be the last man standing?

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Jey Uso, John Cena and Logan Paul are the final three left in the ring

08:46 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Three Eliminations In A Row

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Logan Paul, CM Punk and Seth Rollins have all been eliminated, we are down to just 3 in the rumble

08:44 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Reigns vs Rollins

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are having a confrontational moment in the middle of the rumble

08:42 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Logan Paul strikes

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Logan Paul who reiterated on working smart and not hard has eliminated AJ Styles, we are down to six men

08:41 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: LA Knight Eliminated

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Only seven active wrestlers now, Styles eliminates LA knight

08:40 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 30

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Logan Paul has entered the Royal Rumble as the last man. The fight is still on

08:38 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 29

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: LA Knight charges towards the ring for the first rumble match of his career

08:35 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Dominik Eliminated

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Damian Priest has eliminated Dominik Mysterio from the rumble

08:34 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 28

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Damian Priest joins all the greats in the ring. Can he outperform everyone else? let's wait and watch

08:33 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 27

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Member of the original bloodline Sami Zayn has walked out. There are still 9 active wrestlers in the ring. Eighteen have been eliminated

08:32 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 26

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Dominik Mysterio is out in the ring to place his bet for WrestleMania 41

08:28 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 25

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Rollins makes his way to the ring. It is now reigns, Punk, Cena, Rollins, Reigns in the same ring

08:26 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 24

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Absolute madness in the men's rumble. Punk, Cena, Reigns all in the same ring at the same time

08:25 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Cena Stuns Balor-Strowman

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: John Cena has stamped his authority straightaway, has eliminated Strowman and Balor straightaway

08:24 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 23

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The ‘Leader of Cenatioon’, walking out to the ring for the last time in a Royal Rumble match

08:23 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 22

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The ‘Monster among Men’, Braun Strowman  has made his way to the ring and he has eliminated Jacob Fatu from the rumble

08:20 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 21

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: AJ Styles, the phenomenal AJ Styles is back for the first time since October 2024

08:18 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 20

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Main event Jey Uso is out in the middle and has turned his attention straightaway towards Balor and Fatu

08:17 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Penta Eliminated

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Fin Balor has eliminated Penta from the rumble

08:16 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 19

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: This match keeps on getting better. US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has entered the squared circle

08:15 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 18

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu have ganged up against the Tribal Chief in the ongoing rumble

08:13 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 17

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Drew McIntryre finally has the chance to go one on one with Roman Reigns in the squared circle

08:11 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The Bloodline Showdown

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns are teasing what could possibly be a future WrestleMania match

08:09 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 16

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The tribal chief has walked out and has eliminated Bron Breakker

08:06 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 15

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Henry joins Jacob Fatu and Sheamus in the ring

08:04 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 14

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Th Miz is making his way for his 16th Royal Rumble appearance

08:02 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 13

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Ludwig Kaiser who was expected to go big has been eliminated straightaway

07:59 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 12

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Here's the guy everybody was waiting for, Jacob Fatu eliminates Chad Gable and Rey Mysterio

07:56 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 11

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Andrade comes out, joins Sheamus, Mysreio and others to battle it out in the rumble

07:54 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 10

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Jimmy Uso joins six active wrestlers in the squared circle

07:53 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 9

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Sheamus walks into the ring and imposes himself straightaway on Breakker

07:52 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Otis Eliminated

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Speed eliminates Otis before Bron Breakker wreaks havoc on him

07:51 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Speed Enters the Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Speed has entered the Royal Rumble after Hayes attacked Tozawa and is eliminated straightaway

07:50 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 8

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Akira Tozawa who was about to enter the rumble has been attacked by Hayes and is left concussed

07:48 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: First Elimination

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Carmelo Hayes has been eliminated from the rumble

07:47 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 7

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The unpredictable superstar, the Intercontinental champion Bron Breakker has entered the ring

07:45 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 6

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Oh dear! it is Otis who has come out and has the prowess to eliminate few WWE superstars who are in the ring

07:43 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 5

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Santos Escobar is making his way to the ring. Still no eliminations

07:42 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Every Man for Himself

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Gable and Escobar have teamed up against Mysterio in the ongoing Rumble

07:40 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 4

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Carmelo Hayes of Smackdown is in the ring for his second Rumble

07:38 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 3

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Chad Gable is making his way to the ring to lock horns with Mysterio and Penta

07:34 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 2

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Penta will join rey Mysterio in the squared circle to start the Men's Rumble

07:34 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 1

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio kicks of proceedings of the Men's Royal Rumble

07:28 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Time For The Men's Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: It is almost time for the event that decides the fate of WrestleMania 41. Over 70,000 fans are in attendance to watch this event unfold

07:15 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Cody Rhodes Retains his Title

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Rhodes is going to WrestleMania still as the Universal Champion

07:14 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Kevin Owen Is A Wreck

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Cody Rhodes has unleashed himself on Kevin Owens who is all covered in blood.

07:12 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Sami Zayn Out In The Middle

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: WWE Superstar Sami Zayn is out in the middle to check on his friends Owen and Rhodes who are locked in a brutal fist fight

07:11 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Absolute Madness In Indianapolis

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Both Cody and Kevin are down, the officials are trying to check on them. This looks far from good

07:06 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Owens Shows No Mercy To Rhodes

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Kevin Owens isn't giving the universal champion even an inch in this match. Owens has continued to assault the American Nightmare and dominate this fight

07:01 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Owens Continues To Punish Rhodes

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Kevin Owens undoubtedly has dominated most of this match and is proving to be too good for Cody

06:57 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Kevin Owens Makes The First Move

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Kevin Owens is dragging out ladder after ladder. KO looks to finish the match early

06:53 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Lots of Bad Blood Between These two

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Kevin Owens is in no mood to spare Cody Rhodes. The Challenger puts the universal champions through steel ladders to gain an early advantage in the match

06:50 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Rhodes vs Kevin Owens Underway

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Cody Rhodes' Universal title is on the line and it is against the man who once he referred to as his friend, Kevin Owens

06:46 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The American Nightmare Is Here

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Cody Rhodes, the WWE Universal Champion walks out to huge reception from the Indianapolis crowd

06:41 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The 'Infamous' Ladder Match

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Cody Rhodes will lock horns with Kevin Owens in this much-awaited Ladder Match

06:47 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Time for Rhodes vs KO

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Time for the match we all have been waiting for, it is time for the Kevin Owens vs Cody Rhodes match

06:38 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Legendary WWE Superstars in attendance

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Rob Van Dam is in attendance in Indianapolis to watch the biggest-ever Royal Rumble unfold

06:29 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: DIY retain Tag Team title

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa walk out of Royal Rumble still as Tag Team champions

06:27 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: MCMG's Hard Grind Continues

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: MCMG finally make it 1-1. It has been a hard fight so far for Motorcity Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

06:21 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: DIY In Firm Control

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: So far, so good for for DIY. They get the first fall of the match

06:18 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: DIY vs MCMG!

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Time for 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match. DIY are the defending Tag Team champions

06:21 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Flair is going to WrestleMania

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: What a return by a 14-time Champions, Charlotte Flair is going to WrestleMania

05:54 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nia Jax eliminated

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Flair has eliminated Nia Jax, we are down to two

05:53 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Twin Elimination

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nikki Bella and Bailey have been eliminated

05:52 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Another elimination

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Perez elimiates Giulia, we are just down to five women now

05:51 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nia Jax runs riot

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nia Jax eliminates Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan and Naomi

05:49 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: 11 vs 1 in the squared circle

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The entire roster has ganged up against Nia Jax, but they fail to eliminate her

06:02 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The Bella Army Erupts

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nikki Bella has returned, for the first time in three long years

05:47 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Stratus eliminated

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nia Jax has eliminated the Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus

05:46 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: NXT vs Main Roster

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The young superstars from the NXT division are going head-head to-head with the likes of Charlotte, Bailey and Stratus

05:44 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 29

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates:  The enforcer is here, Nia Jax is in the women's rumble

05:43 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Perfectly balanced so far

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: 14 women are inside the squared circle and 14 of them have been eliminated

05:42 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 28

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The current NXT champions, Giulia enters the women's Royal Rumble

05:40 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Flair wreaks havoc

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Charlotte Flair, 14-time World Champion unleashes herself, eliminates Michin

05:38 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Back-to-back eliminations

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Alexa Bliss and Natalya, both have been eliminated from the rumble

06:03 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 27

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Indianapolis erupts, Charlotte Flair is back. The queen comes out to a huge reception in Indianapolis.

05:36 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 26

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Morgan will finally have some aid in Raquel Rodriguez who enters the rumble

06:03 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 25

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has entered in the women's rumble. That is some ‘Stratisfaction’ for the Indianapolis crowd.
 

05:32 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 24

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Stephanie Vaquer enters the rumble and is eyeing the Main Event spot

05:29 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 23

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Candice Lerae enters the Rumble for the fifth time in her career

05:27 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 22

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Zelina Vega, newest member of WWE Smackdown is in the ring with some very big names who are fighting to main event WrestleMania

05:26 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Bliss vs Bailey

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Bliss has unloaded herself on Bailey as soon as she has returned

05:25 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Alexa Bliss in the house

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The crowd erupts and welcome Alexa Bliss back. This is something that nobody saw coming

05:22 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 20

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Michin enters the ring for the ongoing women's rumble

05:21 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Parker Eliminated

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Grace has walked in and has stamped her authority on the match, has eliminated Parker

05:21 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entry number 19

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Jordynne Grace enters the rumble and is greeted with a big applause

05:20 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entry 18

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Natalya who has been a part of every women's rumble, enters the ring

05:18 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Another Eliminatiom

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Riven couldn't help Chelsea's cause who is now eliminated from the Rumble

05:17 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Piper Niven enters

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Niven enters to reunite with her tag team partner Chelsea

05:15 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entry number 16

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: NXT superstar Jaida Parker has entered the Royal Rumble

05:14 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Stark-Deville Eliminated

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville, both have been eliminated

05:35 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: First elimination of the night

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: B-Fab is eliminated by Chelsea Green. First elimination of the match

05:31 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 4

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: First ever Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyries enters the Rumble

05:17 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Perez Enters The Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Roxanne Perez enters at #3!

05:28 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 2

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Member of the Judgement Day, Liv Morgan has entered the Royal Rumble

06:03 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Iyo Sky starts proceedings

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Iyo Sky is entrant number 1 to enter the Royal Rumble

05:31 IST, February 2nd 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The Rumble is underway

WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The women's Rumble is just starting to heat up with IYO Sky, Naomi all inside the squared circle battling it out to main event WrestleMania

