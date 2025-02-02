Published 05:13 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Live Updates: Charlotte Is Going To WrestleMania, DIY Retain Tag Team Championship
Catch all of the live updates from WWE's premium live event Royal Rumble only at republicworld.com.
WWE's Road to WrestleMania begins as Royal Rumble approaches. The PLE features thirty superstars as they look to eliminate each other by throwing them out of the ring. The last man standing gets a straight ticket to the main event of WWE's biggest PLE, WrestleMania. The 2025 Royal Rumble will have both the men's and the women's rumble. This will also be John Cena's last Royal Rumble. Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will enter the Rumble after a gap of 5 years
The 2025 Royal Rumble is one of the most anticipated WWE events as superstar John Cena's farewell tour will begin from the PLE. John Cena announced his decision recently to be a part of the Royal Rumble and will be looking to headline WrestleMania. The PLE will also feature other massive superstars such as CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and more.
08:47 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Who will be the last man standing?
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Jey Uso, John Cena and Logan Paul are the final three left in the ring
08:46 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Three Eliminations In A Row
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Logan Paul, CM Punk and Seth Rollins have all been eliminated, we are down to just 3 in the rumble
08:44 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Reigns vs Rollins
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are having a confrontational moment in the middle of the rumble
08:42 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Logan Paul strikes
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Logan Paul who reiterated on working smart and not hard has eliminated AJ Styles, we are down to six men
08:41 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: LA Knight Eliminated
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Only seven active wrestlers now, Styles eliminates LA knight
08:40 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 30
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Logan Paul has entered the Royal Rumble as the last man. The fight is still on
08:38 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 29
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: LA Knight charges towards the ring for the first rumble match of his career
08:35 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Dominik Eliminated
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Damian Priest has eliminated Dominik Mysterio from the rumble
08:34 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 28
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Damian Priest joins all the greats in the ring. Can he outperform everyone else? let's wait and watch
08:33 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 27
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Member of the original bloodline Sami Zayn has walked out. There are still 9 active wrestlers in the ring. Eighteen have been eliminated
08:32 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 26
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Dominik Mysterio is out in the ring to place his bet for WrestleMania 41
08:28 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 25
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Rollins makes his way to the ring. It is now reigns, Punk, Cena, Rollins, Reigns in the same ring
08:26 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 24
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Absolute madness in the men's rumble. Punk, Cena, Reigns all in the same ring at the same time
08:25 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Cena Stuns Balor-Strowman
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: John Cena has stamped his authority straightaway, has eliminated Strowman and Balor straightaway
08:24 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 23
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The ‘Leader of Cenatioon’, walking out to the ring for the last time in a Royal Rumble match
08:23 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 22
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The ‘Monster among Men’, Braun Strowman has made his way to the ring and he has eliminated Jacob Fatu from the rumble
08:20 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 21
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: AJ Styles, the phenomenal AJ Styles is back for the first time since October 2024
08:18 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 20
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Main event Jey Uso is out in the middle and has turned his attention straightaway towards Balor and Fatu
08:17 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Penta Eliminated
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Fin Balor has eliminated Penta from the rumble
08:16 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 19
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: This match keeps on getting better. US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura has entered the squared circle
08:15 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 18
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Finn Balor, Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu have ganged up against the Tribal Chief in the ongoing rumble
08:13 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 17
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Drew McIntryre finally has the chance to go one on one with Roman Reigns in the squared circle
08:11 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The Bloodline Showdown
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns are teasing what could possibly be a future WrestleMania match
08:09 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 16
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The tribal chief has walked out and has eliminated Bron Breakker
08:06 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 15
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Henry joins Jacob Fatu and Sheamus in the ring
08:04 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 14
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Th Miz is making his way for his 16th Royal Rumble appearance
08:02 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 13
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Ludwig Kaiser who was expected to go big has been eliminated straightaway
07:59 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 12
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Here's the guy everybody was waiting for, Jacob Fatu eliminates Chad Gable and Rey Mysterio
07:56 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 11
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Andrade comes out, joins Sheamus, Mysreio and others to battle it out in the rumble
07:54 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 10
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Jimmy Uso joins six active wrestlers in the squared circle
07:53 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 9
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Sheamus walks into the ring and imposes himself straightaway on Breakker
07:52 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Otis Eliminated
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Speed eliminates Otis before Bron Breakker wreaks havoc on him
07:51 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Speed Enters the Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Speed has entered the Royal Rumble after Hayes attacked Tozawa and is eliminated straightaway
07:50 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 8
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Akira Tozawa who was about to enter the rumble has been attacked by Hayes and is left concussed
07:48 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: First Elimination
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Carmelo Hayes has been eliminated from the rumble
07:47 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 7
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The unpredictable superstar, the Intercontinental champion Bron Breakker has entered the ring
07:45 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 6
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Oh dear! it is Otis who has come out and has the prowess to eliminate few WWE superstars who are in the ring
07:43 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 5
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Santos Escobar is making his way to the ring. Still no eliminations
07:42 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Every Man for Himself
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Gable and Escobar have teamed up against Mysterio in the ongoing Rumble
07:40 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 4
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Carmelo Hayes of Smackdown is in the ring for his second Rumble
07:38 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 3
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Chad Gable is making his way to the ring to lock horns with Mysterio and Penta
07:34 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 2
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Penta will join rey Mysterio in the squared circle to start the Men's Rumble
07:34 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Men's Rumble Entrant 1
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio kicks of proceedings of the Men's Royal Rumble
07:28 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Time For The Men's Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: It is almost time for the event that decides the fate of WrestleMania 41. Over 70,000 fans are in attendance to watch this event unfold
07:15 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Cody Rhodes Retains his Title
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Rhodes is going to WrestleMania still as the Universal Champion
07:14 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Kevin Owen Is A Wreck
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Cody Rhodes has unleashed himself on Kevin Owens who is all covered in blood.
07:12 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Sami Zayn Out In The Middle
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: WWE Superstar Sami Zayn is out in the middle to check on his friends Owen and Rhodes who are locked in a brutal fist fight
07:11 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Absolute Madness In Indianapolis
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Both Cody and Kevin are down, the officials are trying to check on them. This looks far from good
07:06 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Owens Shows No Mercy To Rhodes
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Kevin Owens isn't giving the universal champion even an inch in this match. Owens has continued to assault the American Nightmare and dominate this fight
07:01 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Owens Continues To Punish Rhodes
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Kevin Owens undoubtedly has dominated most of this match and is proving to be too good for Cody
06:57 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Kevin Owens Makes The First Move
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Kevin Owens is dragging out ladder after ladder. KO looks to finish the match early
06:53 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Lots of Bad Blood Between These two
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Kevin Owens is in no mood to spare Cody Rhodes. The Challenger puts the universal champions through steel ladders to gain an early advantage in the match
06:50 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Rhodes vs Kevin Owens Underway
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Cody Rhodes' Universal title is on the line and it is against the man who once he referred to as his friend, Kevin Owens
06:46 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The American Nightmare Is Here
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Cody Rhodes, the WWE Universal Champion walks out to huge reception from the Indianapolis crowd
06:41 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The 'Infamous' Ladder Match
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Cody Rhodes will lock horns with Kevin Owens in this much-awaited Ladder Match
06:47 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Time for Rhodes vs KO
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Time for the match we all have been waiting for, it is time for the Kevin Owens vs Cody Rhodes match
06:38 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Legendary WWE Superstars in attendance
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Rob Van Dam is in attendance in Indianapolis to watch the biggest-ever Royal Rumble unfold
06:29 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: DIY retain Tag Team title
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa walk out of Royal Rumble still as Tag Team champions
06:27 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: MCMG's Hard Grind Continues
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: MCMG finally make it 1-1. It has been a hard fight so far for Motorcity Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)
06:21 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: DIY In Firm Control
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: So far, so good for for DIY. They get the first fall of the match
06:18 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: DIY vs MCMG!
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Time for 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match. DIY are the defending Tag Team champions
06:21 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Flair is going to WrestleMania
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: What a return by a 14-time Champions, Charlotte Flair is going to WrestleMania
05:54 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nia Jax eliminated
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Flair has eliminated Nia Jax, we are down to two
05:53 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Twin Elimination
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nikki Bella and Bailey have been eliminated
05:52 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Another elimination
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Perez elimiates Giulia, we are just down to five women now
05:51 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nia Jax runs riot
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nia Jax eliminates Iyo Sky, Liv Morgan and Naomi
05:49 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: 11 vs 1 in the squared circle
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The entire roster has ganged up against Nia Jax, but they fail to eliminate her
06:02 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The Bella Army Erupts
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nikki Bella has returned, for the first time in three long years
05:47 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Stratus eliminated
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Nia Jax has eliminated the Hall of Famer, Trish Stratus
05:46 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: NXT vs Main Roster
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The young superstars from the NXT division are going head-head to-head with the likes of Charlotte, Bailey and Stratus
05:44 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 29
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The enforcer is here, Nia Jax is in the women's rumble
05:43 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Perfectly balanced so far
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: 14 women are inside the squared circle and 14 of them have been eliminated
05:42 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 28
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The current NXT champions, Giulia enters the women's Royal Rumble
05:40 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Flair wreaks havoc
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Charlotte Flair, 14-time World Champion unleashes herself, eliminates Michin
05:38 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Back-to-back eliminations
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Alexa Bliss and Natalya, both have been eliminated from the rumble
06:03 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 27
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Indianapolis erupts, Charlotte Flair is back. The queen comes out to a huge reception in Indianapolis.
05:36 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 26
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Morgan will finally have some aid in Raquel Rodriguez who enters the rumble
06:03 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 25
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has entered in the women's rumble. That is some ‘Stratisfaction’ for the Indianapolis crowd.
05:32 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 24
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Stephanie Vaquer enters the rumble and is eyeing the Main Event spot
05:29 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 23
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Candice Lerae enters the Rumble for the fifth time in her career
05:27 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 22
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Zelina Vega, newest member of WWE Smackdown is in the ring with some very big names who are fighting to main event WrestleMania
05:26 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Bliss vs Bailey
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Bliss has unloaded herself on Bailey as soon as she has returned
05:25 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Alexa Bliss in the house
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The crowd erupts and welcome Alexa Bliss back. This is something that nobody saw coming
05:22 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 20
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Michin enters the ring for the ongoing women's rumble
05:21 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Parker Eliminated
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Grace has walked in and has stamped her authority on the match, has eliminated Parker
05:21 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entry number 19
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Jordynne Grace enters the rumble and is greeted with a big applause
05:20 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entry 18
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Natalya who has been a part of every women's rumble, enters the ring
05:18 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Another Eliminatiom
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Riven couldn't help Chelsea's cause who is now eliminated from the Rumble
05:17 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Piper Niven enters
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Niven enters to reunite with her tag team partner Chelsea
05:15 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entry number 16
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: NXT superstar Jaida Parker has entered the Royal Rumble
05:14 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Stark-Deville Eliminated
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Zoey Stark and Sonya Deville, both have been eliminated
05:35 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: First elimination of the night
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: B-Fab is eliminated by Chelsea Green. First elimination of the match
05:31 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 4
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: First ever Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyries enters the Rumble
05:17 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Perez Enters The Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Roxanne Perez enters at #3!
05:28 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Entrant 2
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Member of the Judgement Day, Liv Morgan has entered the Royal Rumble
06:03 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Iyo Sky starts proceedings
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: Iyo Sky is entrant number 1 to enter the Royal Rumble
05:31 IST, February 2nd 2025
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The Rumble is underway
WWE Royal Rumble Live Updates: The women's Rumble is just starting to heat up with IYO Sky, Naomi all inside the squared circle battling it out to main event WrestleMania
