Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 09:21 IST

WWE SmackDown Match Results: The Rock makes epic return amidst fans' divisive

WWE Friday Night SmackDown in Glendale, AZ featured explosive matches, electrifying returns, and intense confrontations, setting the stage for WrestleMania.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
WWE SmackDown: The Rock turns heel
WWE SmackDown: The Rock turns heel | Image:WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Delivers Explosive Action in Glendale, Arizona: WWE Friday Night SmackDown returned with a bang, emanating live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on March 1, 2024. The show promised to deliver all the fallout from the recent Elimination Chamber event held in Perth, Australia, and it did not disappoint. From electrifying returns to intense confrontations, SmackDown kept the audience on the edge of their seats throughout the evening.

Also Read: Virgil passes away at age 61, wrestling universe mourns the loss

WWE SmackDown  Match Results

  • Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton
    • Naomi showcased her athleticism with high-flying maneuvers.
    • Tiffany Stratton countered with a vicious double stomp.
    • Despite a valiant effort, Naomi fell to Tiffany Stratton's Prettiest Moonsault Ever, leading to Stratton's victory by pinfall.
  • Bayley & Dakota Kai vs. Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)
    • Bayley and Asuka started the match with intense brawling.
    • Dakota Kai's unexpected departure left Bayley vulnerable, leading to chaos.
    • The match ended abruptly, presumably resulting in a no-contest.
  • Bron Breakker vs. Xyon Quinn
    • Bron Breakker wasted no time in overpowering Xyon Quinn.
    • With a swift spear, Breakker secured the victory by pinfall in record time.
  • Carlito vs. Santos Escobar (Street Fight)
    • The match escalated quickly with the use of various weapons.
    • Rey Mysterio's surprise appearance turned the tables in favor of Carlito.
    • Carlito emerged victorious after delivering a spinebuster through a table, clinching the win by pinfall.
  • Austin Theory vs. Randy Orton
    • Randy Orton dominated early on with relentless aggression.
    • Despite Austin Theory's resilience, Orton sealed the deal with his signature RKO for the pinfall victory.

Also Read: Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

Main Highlights of the Event

  • The Rock's Epic Return:
    • The show kicked off with the electrifying return of The Rock, who exchanged fiery words with Cody Rhodes.
    • The Rock declined Rhodes' challenge for a singles match but proposed a tag team bout, setting the stage for an epic showdown.
  • Intense Confrontations
    • Tensions ran high as various superstars engaged in heated confrontations throughout the night.
    • From Roman Reigns asserting his dominance to Rey Mysterio seeking redemption, emotions flared both in and out of the ring.
  • Surprise Appearances and Unforeseen Twists
    • Rey Mysterio's unexpected return to action sent shockwaves through the arena, leading to a chaotic brawl.
    • LA Knight's menacing presence added an element of unpredictability, promising future showdowns and rivalries.
  • Dramatic Conclusion
    • The night culminated in a thrilling main event, with Randy Orton emerging victorious against Austin Theory.
    • Kevin Owens' valiant effort to intervene was met with retaliation, setting the stage for future confrontations.

In conclusion, WWE Friday Night SmackDown delivered an action-packed show filled with exhilarating matches, intense rivalries, and unexpected twists. As the road to WrestleMania continues, fans can expect more thrilling moments and jaw-dropping surprises in the weeks to come.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 09:21 IST

