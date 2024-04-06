Advertisement

WWE aired their final SmackDown before WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Centre, which is next to the Lincoln Financial Field. A lot of action took place, which included the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and some singles action that gave the ultimate build for the showcase of the immortals. The Battle Royal takes place a day ahead of the showcase of the immortals in memory of the first-ever WWE Hall of Famer, Andre the Giant. Friday Night SmackDown featured a multitude of superstars, namely Jade Cargill, Bronson Reed, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Logan Paul, and many more.

WWE SmackDown Results

2024 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: “Big” Bronson Reed wins the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, last eliminating 'Viking Raider' Ivar.

Elektra Lopez vs. Zelina Vega: Elektra Lopez wins by pinfall after hitting a powerbomb to Vega.

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate): New Catch Republic win by pinfall with Birming Hammer on Grayson Waller.

“Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa: Jey Uso wins by disqualification as Jimmy Uso runs interference.

WWE SmackDown: Highlights of the Night

The show opened with the KO Show with host Kevin Owens featuring Randy Orton, but it was interrupted by US Champion Logan Paul, who cut a promo from the Lincoln Financial Field. As they discuss WrestleMania, which is taking place across the street, KO and Orton decide to take a stroll and check it out.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller run behind KO and Randy Orton as they take over a golf cart and drive across the parking lot to the venue that will host WrestleMania.

Before Elektra Lopez vs. Zelina Vega, Dragon Lee was attacked backstage. She became distracted as Lopez entered, which included Andrade.

Post-match, Andrade turns on Legado del Fantasma and Dominik Mysterio to side with the LWO. Later, when Dragon Lee was declared unfit to compete in WM XL, Andrade took over his spot in the card.

It was payback for Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as they took out Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso as they smacked Uso with a weight belt.

In addition to hyping the appearances planned for the subsequent Monday and Friday Night broadcasts, WWE SmackDown served as the definitive build-up for WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. The show had the perfect build, as it will lead to the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Tomorrow, all eyes will be locked at the Lincoln Financial Field, which will play host to the biggest WrestleMania showcase of all time.