Advertisement

Friday Night SmackDown was live from Atlanta, Georgia, from the State Farm Arena, and carnage broke loose when the Bloodline and LAK Knight, AJ Styles and Randy Orton went back and forth. Be it the opening segment or the main event, Reigns' lackeys made their presence. It was a packed night of action for the WWE universe.

3 Things you need to know

Advertisement

Friday Night SmackDown featured top superstars like AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and more

Pete Dunne made his return to the Blue Brand

SmackDown was live from Atlanta, Georgia, from the State Farm Arena

Also Read: 'I don't have much time left': John Cena's new declaration will leave WWE fans in a state of despair

Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns finally signs contract for four-way title match

SmackDown opened with Roman Reigns arriving at the Arena and confronts Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa for not fixing things up. He goes, and Solo promises to repair things. GM Nick Aldis is in the ring for the contract signing for the fatal 4-way match for the Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Championship Match at the Royal Rumble. One by one, all the challengers made their entrance and signed the contract. AJ Styles, LA Knight and Randy Orton put pen to paper without delay. But Roman Reigns did not show up, and wise man Paul Heyman came, out and revealed that Reigns would not sign the contract since they did not have a look at it. When Aldis threatens to strip the title of Roman, Heyman makes his way back to the ruins. It led to LA Knight snapping on the mic, and Styles then attacked him. Paul Heyman is confronted by Randy Orton, who tells him that this match won't last since he will defeat Solo in the middle of the ring later tonight.

Advertisement

Image: WWE



Latino World Order (Carlito, Cruz Del Toro, & Joaquin Wilde) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, & Santos Escobar)

Joaquin Wilde pulls down Del Toro and Garza after they exchange blows, whip reversed, and a massive chop while Carrillo tries to intercede. Carlito gave Garza a dropkick, allowing Humberto to pass into his cousin's huge spinebuster. However, Santos wins by stealing a tag and making a roll-up pin. With the help of a schoolboy pin from Santos Escobar, Legado del Fantasma triumphs via pinfall.

Advertisement

Image: wwe



British Strong Style (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

Pete Dunne is billed as himself as Tyler Bate enters; the Bruiserweight is back! Wilson picks a side headlock, Bate shoots off, and Dunne blind-tags him to start the match. He snaps his arm after yanking Kit's fingers back! Tyler sets up an Aeroplane Spin when a tag is made. British Strong Style emerged victorious with Pete Dunne's Bitter End on Elton Prince.

Advertisement

Image: wwe



The Kevin Owens Show featuring US Champion Logan Paul

Logan Paul is welcomed into the ring by Kevin Owens, the presenter of the KO Show. Being on the show doesn't make the US Champion very happy. Logan addressed the major issue, stating that the only reason he knocked Paul down was because of the weapon on KO's arm. Owens removed the cast after making a promise to never wear one again. Logan, though, made a cheap shot. However, Kevin appears, and they fight! After KO is passed onto the steel stairs, he is dropped with a hard right hand. Logan towers over KO, who is holding his damaged hand in pain.

Advertisement

Image: wwe



Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

For this match, Damage CTRL appeared and hung out at ringside, with Bayley joining the commentary crew.

Advertisement

After isolating Carter and pummeling her while Fyre approached with a near fall, the Unholy Union stormed out of the gates. After a fierce back-and-forth battle, Chance dispatches Dawn with a flip piledriver and crossbody from Carter. With the Afterparty on Alba Fyre, Katana Chance & Kayden Carter prevail via pinfall to keep the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Following the match, Asuka and Kairi Sane dance and enter the ring with the tag title belts; the referee then insists that they give the titles back to the legitimate winners, which they do.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'The fans would eat it up': Orton outlines who should be his dream opponent at WWE's grandest stage

AJ Styles vs. LA Knight

After sending AJ Styles into a corner with a series of headlock blows, Knight counters with a back suplex. Styles held on to the headlock, but he suddenly launched himself and struck the turnbuckles hard. After AJ draws Knight up and lands more strikes, LA flips him around and they engage in a lengthy right-hand exchange. However, "Big" Jimmy Uso approaches from the ramp, staring, and Knight moves to confront Uso. Knight was struck by Solo Sikoa with a Samoan Spike, which referee Dan Engler witnessed. By disqualification, LA Knight prevails.

Sikoa enters the ring with Styles and delivers a Samoan spike. Then, taking the mic, he calls Randy Orton out for our main event, saying, "Two down, one to go."

Advertisement

Randy Orton vs. Solo Sikoa

Randy drops to the ground as Orton uses his right hand, Solo responds with a slicing right, punches in the corner, and the Ode to Rikishi hits. Orton is thrown against the steel steps by Solo. He promptly recovered, though, with a back suplex onto the announce desk, but Sikoa also made a comeback. The viper strikes a hanging DDT, but Uso emerges surreptitiously. Knight and Styles both intervene as Randy Orton prevails via RKO.

Advertisement

After Orton gives Styles an RKO and then one for AJ, Knight uses a punch to knock him down. down of nowhere, Roman Reigns uses a Superman Punch to take Randy down. Roman calls GM Nick Aldis, who is at the ringside with the contract in hand, and signs it. In a display of strength, he drops it at Aldis' feet and spins around to wait. Randy Orton hit an RKO to counter Reigns' spear as the show went off the air.