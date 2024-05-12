Advertisement

Friday Night SmackDown aired live from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and featured all the fallout from the Backlash PLE in France. The WWE Draft was in full effect with the first round of the King & Queen of the Tournament for Friday Nights officially commenced to crown the winners at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Top superstars like Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Tama Tonga, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and more and more were featured on the show. Check out all the results and highlights that took place at the Blue Brand as the roads lead to Saudi Arabia for the next PLE.

WWE SmackDown: Results

Naomi vs. Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring First Round Match): Nia Jax wins by pinfall with the Banzai Drop.

Baron Corbin vs. Carmelo Hayes (King of the Ring First Round Match): Carmelo Hayes wins by pinfall with a small package.

Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven (Queen of the Ring First Round Match): Jade Cargill wins by pinfall with Jaded.

Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae (Queen of the Ring First Round Match): Bianca Belair wins by pinfall with KOD.

Angelo Dawkins vs. Tama Tonga (King of the Ring First Round Match): Tama Tonga wins by pinfall with a jumping reverse STO.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton (King of the Ring First Round Match): Randy Orton wins by pinfall with the RKO.

WWE SmackDown: Highlights of the Night

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis opened the show and brought out the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, to introduce him to his new challenger for the King & Queen of the Ring show at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and it was the US champion Logan Paul.

Baron Corbin had his first match in SmackDown since receiving his call-up from NXT and runs into Carmelo Hayes who talks smack ahead of their match.

Randy Orton is still not done with the new Bloodline, especially Tama Tonga, as he took out Kevin Owens and aims to take out the entire fray.

Solo Sikoa revealed to Paul Heyman that he has spoken to Roman and will take charge of the faction by the orders of the Head of the Table, and he orders Heyman to remain as his Wiseman.

On WWE's social media before Friday Night SmackDown, GM Nick Aldis revealed that Bobby Lashley was pulled out of the King of the Ring tournament due to an Injury, and Angelo Dawkins took up his place.