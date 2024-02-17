Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

WWE SmackDown Results: Cody Rhodes' path gets harder as The Rock joins The Bloodline, shocks ‌fans

The Bloodline gains strength as The Rock joins, escalating Cody Rhodes' challenges in WWE SmackDown, surprising fans with unexpected turn of events.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
The Rock, Roman Reigns
The Rock & Roman Reigns face off | Image: WWE
WWE SmackDown returned with a bang on February 16, 2024, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The electrifying show promised exciting matchups and significant developments leading up to the Elimination Chamber premium live event and WrestleMania 40.

WWE SmackDown Match Results

  • Dominik Mysterio vs. Kevin Owens (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)
    • Dominik Mysterio and Kevin Owens engage in intense mat grappling.
    • Kevin Owens emerges victorious with a pinfall after executing a pop-up powerbomb, securing his spot in the Elimination Chamber.
  • Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina Vega (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)
    • Tiffany Stratton and Zelina Vega put up a fierce battle.
    • Tiffany Stratton clinches the win with a pinfall following the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, earning her spot in the Elimination Chamber.
  • Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) vs. Beau Morris & Javier Bernal
    • Authors of Pain dominate the match, securing victory with a pinfall, likely through their signature Super Collider or a similar move.
  • Logan Paul vs. The Miz (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)
    • Logan Paul and The Miz showcase their skills in the ring.
    • Logan Paul emerges victorious with a pinfall after executing an STO, earning his place in the Elimination Chamber.
  • Alba Fyre vs. Naomi (Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match)
    • Alba Fyre and Naomi engage in a hard-hitting matchup.
    • Naomi emerges triumphant with a submission victory using Feel the Glow, securing her spot in the Elimination Chamber.

WWE SmackDown: Main Highlights of the Event

  • The Rock and Roman Reigns Return: The show opens with the much-anticipated return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, along with Roman Reigns, setting the stage for a confrontation with Triple H regarding the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press conference events.
  • Logan Paul's Triumph: Internet sensation Logan Paul makes a significant impact by securing a victory over The Miz, earning himself a spot in the Elimination Chamber.
  • Bloodline's Dominance: Roman Reigns and his faction, The Bloodline, assert their dominance in the ring, with Reigns delivering a powerful message to the audience, setting the stage for their continued dominance in sports entertainment.
  • Exciting Qualifying Matches: The Elimination Chamber qualifying matches feature intense action and drama, with superstars battling it out for coveted spots in the upcoming premium live event.
  • Intriguing Storylines: Various storylines unfold throughout the event, including confrontations, challenges, and alliances, adding layers of excitement and anticipation for future episodes.
  • Rock's Provocative Speech: The Rock delivers a fiery speech, laced with his signature charisma and provocation, stirring up anticipation for his upcoming clashes and storylines leading into WrestleMania.

As the curtains close on another thrilling episode of WWE SmackDown, fans are left eagerly anticipating the next chapter in the unfolding drama of sports entertainment. With WrestleMania on the horizon, the stakes have never been higher, promising more excitement and surprises in the weeks to come.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

