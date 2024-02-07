Advertisement

Friday Night SackDown took place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, and was featured as the go-home show for the Royal Rumble, which will officially open the road to WrestleMania. The show was around the fatal-4-way for the Undisputed Universal title match and also had a celebrity guest appearance. New Chjamopions were also crowned on today's show. Take a look at all the action that happened on the Friday Night Show.

3 things you need to know

Friday Night Smackdown took place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Top stars like Randy Orton, AJ Styles, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and more were featured in the show.

SmackDown was featured as the go-home show for the Royal Rumble

WWE SmackDown Results: New Tag Team Champions crowned as all roads lead to the Royal Rumble

The Friday Night show opened with Eladio Carrion making his entrance and introducing his personal friend Randy Orton. The Viper enters the stage, grabs the microphone, and declares that he wagers you didn't believe he would be buddies with Eladio. He then discusses the Bloodline and Roman Reigns' incredible title reign. Entering the ring, AJ Styles tells Orton to join the group after he requests a bout against Solo Sikoa from Nick Aldis. Aldis awarded LA Knight that match instead of letting him chop off his head. He informs Randy that he will be stepping over Roman, LA Knight, and him since he is expecting a receipt for the RKO last week.

Entering the ring, the Megastar tells AJ to stop crying because, although he doesn't WANT to fight Solo Sikoa tonight, he finds it extremely convenient that he is the only one of the four with a match tonight. This indicates that Paul Heyman has been working to soften Sikoa because he poses the greatest threat. He delivers a mic drop moment on the mic and exits the ring. Styles then attacked Orton with a superkick, followed by a Pele kick, and laid him out.

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

Escobar tries to scramble away as Carlito backs him into the corner with his right hand, but Colon holds onto him. Carlito strikes back, taking out Santos with a powerful blow to the knee and chops! When Escobar's cronies meddle, Colon is left sprawled out on the ground. However, Carlito lashes out and returns with a vertical suplex into a two-point Final Cut! Spinebuster comes next, with Escobar making the steal and Elektra Lopez coming in to equalise Zelina Vega, with Escobar making the steal.

Santos Escobar wins by pinfall with a folding press.

Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)

A frenzied back-and-forth battle unfolded in the ring, with the champs seizing the initiative early on. However, the Kabuki Warriors also gained some ground. There was also a fantastic display of reversals.

With an inverted DDT and diving elbow drop on Kayden Carter, Kabuki Warriors wins by pinfall and captures the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

The Pride and The Final Testament face-off

Bobby Lashley reintroduces his team in the ring, bragging about his championship achievements in the WWE and the Street Profits' status as Triple Crown Tag Team Champions. He claims that they came here to fight, not to play, and that's exactly what they will deliver. He summons the Last Testament to come and receive some.

Bordeaux approaches the ring and looks down on Bob, which makes Lashley wonder what type of coward abandons his lady to carry out his duties. They lied because they are fighting tonight, even though Bobby says he'll give them the benefit of the doubt.

The Street Profits run down towards the stage, but Scarlett leaps upon Lashley's back and scratches at his eyes! Karrion comes in and knocks Bob unconscious while AOP beats the Profits down

Austin Theory vs. Carmelo Hayes

Hayes attacks with chops in the corner, but Theory stops him with a knee, back suplex, and springboard elbow from Carmelo. Theory flees as a cheap shot knocks Melo unconscious on the court. La Mistica nearly brings Hayes down! Ataxia links, but that is insufficient. With a handful of tights, he won via pinfall and an O'Connor roll.

After the match, Theory and Waller attack Hayes. Trick Williams makes the save, and Miami is ecstatic to see him!

LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa

Knight quickly went to town on Sikoa's right hand, repeatedly bashing it into the steel steps! Back in the ring, Solo establishes control with a powerful Samoan drop. Knight attacks off the ropes with a front kick, but Solo counters with a lariat and fireman's carry. LA slips out with a boot in the corner! Knight gets a breather from a diving bulldog, who lights him up with strikes before backing him into the corner with a side Russian leg sweep. A clothesline sends Solo over the ropes, and Knight follows up with a wrecking ball dropkick. Smashing Sikoa's face into the announce desk over and over. But AJ Styles appears at the barricade and hits a Phenomenal Forearm! LA Knight wins by disqualification.

After the match, AJ pulls up LA and slams him against the steel steps! Jimmy Uso provides Styles with a chair and encourages him to do whatever he has to! AJ pulls up the chair and jumps on Solo Sikoa, walloping him with it!

Randy Orton slides into the ring and lands an AJ uppercut and a Snap scoop power slam on Uso. But when Sikoa takes Randy out of the ring and to the desk, Orton cuts him off and back-suplexes him into the announce desk before hitting Uso with a Hanging DDT. Styles enters with the Phenomenal Forearm, but Randy ducks and hits the hanging DDT on him as well. Styles was taken down by an RKO, but Knight then laid out Orton with a BFT.