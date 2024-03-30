Advertisement

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returned with a burst of energy, emanating from the electrifying atmosphere of the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. With WrestleMania XL looming on the horizon, tonight's episode promised to deliver thrilling action and intense rivalries as the superstars of SmackDown prepared to showcase their skills and make their mark on the road to the grandest stage of them all.

WWE SmackDown Match Results

Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson):

Pretty Deadly secured victory by pinfall, with Elton Prince pinning Kevin Owens.

Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller (WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Qualifying Tournament Finals):

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller emerged victorious, winning by pinfall after Theory countered a frog splash with knees.

Legado del Fantasma (Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) (WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Qualifying Tournament Finals):

New Catch Republic claimed victory by pinfall, with Tyler Bate pinning Angel Garza after executing the Birmingham Hammer.

Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai:

Bianca Belair triumphed over Dakota Kai, winning by pinfall with the KOD (Kiss of Death).

Main Highlights of the WWE Smackdown

The show opened with a recap of Raw's closing angle, featuring Cody Rhodes, who bled during the segment.

The Bloodline, consisting of Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and "Big" Jim Uso, was seen walking backstage.

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton faced Pretty Deadly in a tag team match, with Pretty Deadly emerging victorious.

Bayley attacked IYO SKY backstage, following a promo accusing Bayley of trying to steal Damage CTRL's heat.

General Manager Nick Aldis announced the signing of Jade Cargill to the SmackDown roster, who made her entrance and delivered a statement asserting her dominance.

Dakota Kai expressed confidence ahead of her match against Bianca Belair.

Legado del Fantasma boasted about their recent victory over Rey Mysterio, with Santos Escobar taking credit for injuring Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio confronted Santos Escobar, leading to a confrontation and Rey Mysterio challenging Escobar and Dominik to a tag team match at WrestleMania, with Dragon Lee as his partner.

Bianca Belair received a pep talk from Naomi backstage before her match against Dakota Kai.

New Catch Republic secured victory over Legado del Fantasma in the WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Qualifying Tournament Finals.

AJ Styles called out LA Knight, but Knight attacked Styles after appearing in disguise.

Bianca Belair emerged victorious against Dakota Kai in a hard-fought singles match.

Jade Cargill made her presence felt by taking out Damage CTRL and standing tall alongside Bianca Belair and Naomi.

With the stage set and tensions rising, the superstars of SmackDown left no stone unturned as they battled their way through fierce competition and personal vendettas. As WrestleMania XL draws closer, the intensity continues to escalate, promising fans an unforgettable spectacle on the grandest stage of them all. Stay tuned as the WWE universe braces for the ultimate showdown, where legends will be made and rivalries will reach their boiling point.