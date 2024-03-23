×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 08:06 IST

WWE SmackDown Results: Reigns-Rhodes have an intense face-off as WM gets a solid build on Fridays

Friday Night SmackDown broadcast live from the Fiserv Forum and featured the latest build for WrestleMania XL. Check the entire show's recap here.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Friday Night SmackDown aired live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin which featured the latest build for WrestleMania XL. The show featured top superstars like Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Naomi, Rey Mysterio, and more. Half of the matches were tag-team clashes to determine the fate of the teams' participation in WrestleMania in the ladder match for the tag team gold. Recap all the action here.

Also Read: 'It would've been a realistic choice': WWE IC Champ Gunther addresses rumours of facing Brock Lesnar

Advertisement

WWE SmackDown Results

  • Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar: Santos Escobar wins by pinfall with the Phantom Driver.
  • Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Good Brothers (“Machine Gun” Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) (WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Qualifying Tournament First Round Match): Austin Theory & Grayson Waller win by pinfall with a folding press and feet on the ropes from Theory on Luke Gallows.
  • IYO SKY vs. Naomi: IYO SKY wins by pinfall with the diving moonsault.
  • Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Qualifying Tournament First Round Match): Street Profits win by pinfall with a small package from Montez Ford on Rezar.

Also Read: WWE HOFer Goldberg extremely irate over 'some Japanese girl' breaking his famed WCW streak

WWE SmackDown: Highlights of the Night

  • It looks like Dominik Mysterio is re-fueling the rivalry with his father after he ran interference during Rey Mysterio's match with Santos Escobar, which the Hall of Famer ended up losing.
  • An all-time favourite home invasion angle made its return to WWE TV as LA Knight reached Georgia and attacked LA Knight at his home. The authorities had to intervene, and Knight was arrested in the process.
  • After months of waiting, Jade Cargill is all set to make his first appearance in the Blue Brand as a SmackDown superstar.
  • Backstage, a match has been set for next week's show as Kevin Owens and Randy Orton will face Prety Deadly in a tag match. GM Nick Aldis is seen in a cast as he suffered a freak accident and had to undergo surgery.
  • In the final segment of the show, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had a faceoff and engaged in quiet stiff words. They recalled upon the Shield's dominance and who broke their undefeated run -- their last names were Rhodes -- and who was the real Tribal Chief.
  • Reigns wasn't the man of his word as Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa made their way through the crowd, but Rhodes was also prepared as Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Jey Uso also came out as the show went off the air. 

WWE SmackDown provided the ultimate build-up for the upcoming WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia and also hyped the appearances that have been made for the upcoming Monday and Friday Night shows. The excitement for the showcase of the immortals is at an all-time high, and the road isn't done yet.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 08:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

a minute ago
Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2024 Declared Today

Bihar Board Inter Results

a minute ago
File Photo of Atishi

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Kate Says She Has Cancer

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD Declares Solo Run For Upcoming Polls, No Alliance With BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

9 minutes ago
Remembering the Martyrs on Shaheed Diwas 2024

Shaheed Diwas 2024

10 minutes ago
What Is ISIS-K And Why It Attacked Moscow, Killing At Least 60 | Explained

Moscow Attack

12 minutes ago
PM in Bhutan

PM Modi in Bhutan

15 minutes ago
Elena file photo

Elena Larrea Dies

16 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer

Kate's Cancer Diagnosis

24 minutes ago
Princess Kate Middleton

Preventative Chemotherapy

28 minutes ago
Bear giving high five to a man

Bear Giving High Five

37 minutes ago
Images of terrorists released by Kremlin

Moscow Terrorist Attack

41 minutes ago
PM Modi on Russia Moscow Attack

PM Modi on Russia

42 minutes ago
Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

an hour ago
Gangster Prasad Pujari

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

an hour ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Navjot Sidhu reveals the Miracle of Dhoni: 'He's the first person...'

    Sports 12 hours ago

  2. 'Arrested Out of Arrogance of Power': First Reaction of Kejriwal's Wife

    India News13 hours ago

  3. 'Painful...': AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare's Remarks on Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Anand Mahindra gifts Sarfaraz Khan's father a Thar after son's debut

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. American Airlines Passenger Put in headlock For Hurling Antisemitic Slur

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo